Fountain Appoints Steve Bamberger as Chief Revenue Officer, Expanding Go-to-Market Plans

Fountain Grows its Go-to-Market Function with Enterprise Software Veteran

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain, the world's leading all-in-one labor applicant tracking system for high volume hiring, today announced the appointment of Steve Bamberger as Chief Revenue Officer. With over thirty years of experience in the enterprise software space, Steve brings a wealth of knowledge to Fountain's growing go-to-market team.

"I'm thrilled to return to technology that's all about people, and I'm excited by Fountain's mission to open opportunities for the global workforce," said Steve. "I can't wait to get Fountain's solution for hiring hourly workers in the hands of more customers."

Steve last worked in HR technology as Chief Revenue Officer at workforce intelligence leader Visier, where he grew the business 90% annually over five years. During his tenure, he oversaw a 4x increase in deal size, launched multiple products, built an international business, and secured greater than 100% net customer retention each year. Most recently, Steve served as Chief Revenue Officer at differential privacy platform LeapYear Technologies until its acquisition by Snowflake. Past roles include President and Chief Operating Officer at Evolv Technologies and Chief Operating Officer at Netformx. Earlier in his career, Steve spent seven years as Vice President, North America Communications at Oracle.

Steve will lead Fountain's go-to-market efforts, drawing upon his extensive experience to help enterprise customers get candidates from application to the first day of work in an increasingly competitive labor market.

"Steve is joining our team at such an exciting time," said Fountain CEO Sean Behr. "His breadth of experience, passion for helping customers be successful, and focus on scaling go-to-market functions will help us expand our customer base and reach new markets to help both employers and workers thrive."

About Fountain

Fountain is the market leader in high volume hiring. The company's all-in-one platform enables companies to find qualified candidates and move them from application to onboarding, reducing time to hire from weeks to days—or even hours. By simplifying the screening, interviewing and hiring experience, Fountain's Labor ATS provides applicants with a streamlined, intuitive experience while ensuring organizations have pipelines full of hourly talent that are ready to work. Hundreds of customers use Fountain's solutions to hire over 3 million workers annually in more than 75 countries. Learn more on Fountain's website or connect via Twitter , LinkedIn , or the Fountain blog .

View original content:

SOURCE Fountain