FAB CBD Offers a Sweetheart of a Deal This Valentine's Day

FAB CBD's Valentine's Day Sale runs February 13-16, offering 30% off the entire store with a coupon code: VALENTINE30.

The brand's Valentine's Day Sale , which runs from February 13-16, 2023, gives customers the opportunity to receive 30% off all their favorite products sitewide by entering a unique code during checkout. Throughout the sale, customers can stock up on their favorite products or give the gift of CBD to their Valentine.

Some of FAB CBD's most beloved products include the brand's full-spectrum oils that come in an array of strengths and flavors, "Anytime" and "Nighttime" CBD Gummies , Full Spectrum CBD Body Salve , Complete Cannabinoid Softgels , Delta-9 Gummies , and so much more. In order to receive 30% off of their entire order, customers need only enter the code VALENTINE30 during checkout.

If customers aren't ready to bid Valentine's Day adieu when the sale ends, they can continue to take advantage of regular discounts on their favorite products by opting to enroll in the FAB CBD Subscribe and Save Discount Club. With Subscribe and Save, customers can have any product of their choosing delivered to them every 2-10 weeks while saving 20% off of their purchase under that subscription. Now, that CBD loving feeling can last throughout the year.

