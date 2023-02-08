NESTLÉ PURINA PETCARE COMPANY VOLUNTARILY RECALLS PURINA PRO PLAN VETERINARY DIETS EL ELEMENTAL DRY DOG FOOD IN THE U.S. DUE TO POTENTIALLY ELEVATED VITAMIN D

ST LOUIS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure. Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.

Purina is taking this action after receiving two contacts about two separate confirmed cases of a dog exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the diet, to date. Once taken off the diet, each of these dogs recovered.

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Bags of PPVD EL with the UPC Code and Production Code below should be immediately discarded.

Product UPC Code Production Code (*First 8 characters equal to) Purina Pro Plan Veterinary

Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) 8 lb and 20 lb bags 38100 19190 – 8 lb 38100 19192 – 20 lb 2249 1082 2250 1082 2276 1082 2277 1082 2290 1082 2360 1082 2361 1082

Pet owners who purchased bags of the product listed above are asked to immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it. If signs such as weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite or increased thirst or urination have occurred in their dog while eating this diet, pet owners should contact their veterinarian.

No other Purina pet care products are affected.

Veterinary and other retail partners should remove and destroy the affected product from their inventory.

We apologize to pet owners and veterinarians for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused. As pet experts and pet owners ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority.

Please contact our team directly Monday - Saturday, 8am - 5pm CST at 1-800-345-5678 or via email at https://www.purina.com/contact- us for questions or assistance in getting a refund.

