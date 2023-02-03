Office Practicum is First Pediatric EHR Company to Achieve Drummond Pediatric Health IT Certification

Compliance achieved in six core areas highlights its position as a leader in pediatric-specific technology solutions

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Practicum (OP), a national provider of pediatric-specific EHR, practice management, and RCM solutions, announced today that they are the first company to achieve the Drummond Pediatric Health IT Certification .

This voluntary certification was developed based on recommended criteria established by the Office of the National Coordinator by the 21st Century Cures Act that recognizes the unique needs of pediatric patients and their providers and the need for EHR vendors to provide systems designed for pediatric use cases.

Specifically, OP achieved Drummond's Pediatric EHR certification for the ambulatory clinical setting along with Advanced Achievements in Care Team/Planning, Data Exchange & Interoperability, Immunization, Medication Management, Quality Reporting, and Well Child Care. These core competencies are foundational to OP's pediatric-specialty platform developed precisely for the care needs of young patients and to support pediatric providers who need tools such as multiple growth charts, weight-based dosing, immunization tracking and forecasting, vaccine inventory management, behavioral and mental health capabilities, and to flag special health care needs, to name a few.

"OP is and has always been developed by pediatricians for pediatricians and continues to be a pioneer in meeting the needs of the pediatric community," said Kraig Brown, Office Practicum CEO. "Being the first pediatric-specialty EHR to receive Drummond's Pediatric Health IT Certification with advanced achievement in six core areas is a testament to our commitment to building technology solutions uniquely for pediatric needs."

The Drummond certification was followed by OP being awarded the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT certification in December 2022. This foundational stamp of approval designates that the software delivers the required functionality to support eligible providers and hospitals to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that involve using certified electronic health records (EHR) technology. To this end, OP has launched its Certified FHIR APIs to empower its customers with new ways to access and send information securely per the 21st Century Cures Act.

"As a pediatric-specialty EHR, everything we do is for the pediatric community. Our software functions exclusively to support the care needs of kids - something we know is missing from generic EHRs," said Dr. Dan Feiten, pediatrician and OP's Medical Director. "The support we offer isn't limited to our software functionality. We also know the complexity and nuances for pediatricians when it comes to sharing health data and maintaining an accessible central record of pertinent information and confidentiality. Meeting and exceeding ONC compliance as a certified EHR is one way we go the distance to support the providers who depend on us to stay on track with industry change."

Office Practicum has always been a champion for pediatricians and the children, families and caregivers they serve. Committed to reducing the complexity of running a pediatric practice, OP's pediatric-certified EHR and practice management platform is designed to support the integrated physical, emotional and mental healthcare needs of pediatric patients at all stages of their growth. OP's pediatric EHR, practice management and revenue cycle management services are offered alongside telehealth, 24/7 answering services, website design and SEO services, and other practice marketing tools. Together, they provide a full suite of solutions that pediatricians need to grow and support their practice. As a certified EHR vendor, we are committed to updating all of our policies and procedures to ensure compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. Today, Office Practicum supports 6,500 pediatricians serving 15 million kids across 48 states. For more information, visit us at www.officepracticum.com

