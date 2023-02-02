Williamsburg Therapy Group Opens Austin's First Doctoral-Level Psychologist Collective For High-Quality Mental Health Care

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Williamsburg Therapy Group , a renowned Brooklyn therapy collective, is excited to announce it has chosen Austin to be home to its second location.

(PRNewswire)

The brand-new, exquisitely designed office location will officially open its doors to the public on February 2, 2023. The new facility will be Austin's first mental health collective of exclusively doctoral-level therapists and will provide the city with the highest-quality mental health services.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Austin community and to be able to help the people of Austin grow and thrive. The city's diversity and sense of community make it the perfect place for Williamsburg Therapy Group to expand." said Dr. Daniel Selling, CEO of Williamsburg Therapy Group.





Austin was chosen because Travis County is a federally designated mental health professional shortage area , creating an opportunity to provide services to those who need a great therapist but can't always find one. It's a growing and thriving community that demands the very best, and this fits well with the WTG brand.

To learn more about this new facility and to meet some of the therapists, the media are invited to attend its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on February 2 at 3:30 pm.

The new facility is located at 2121 S. Lamar Blvd., Suite 204, Austin, TX 78704.

If you plan to attend the grand opening please RSVP by emailing paul@elkordyglobal.com

Media Contact:

Paul Clarke

Elkordy Global

paul@elkordyglobal.com

About Williamsburg Therapy Group

The Williamsburg Therapy Group is a collective of mental health doctors in Brooklyn, NYC, and Austin, TX. We assist members of each community we serve by providing therapy for individuals, couples, families, and children. We offer specialized psychotherapies designed to address anxiety, depression, addiction, and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Williamsburg Therapy Group