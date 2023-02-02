TCL Names Quarterback Justin Herbert its Newest Brand Ambassador and Partners with the Los Angeles Chargers

SoCal Based Electronics Brand will be an Official TV and Smartphone Partner of the Chargers

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, today announced that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will be its National Football League (NFL) Brand Ambassador. On the heels of becoming an official partner of the NFL, TCL is also teaming up with the Los Angeles Chargers to be an Official TV and Smartphone Partner, as the leading technology company continues to dominate in North America.

TCL names quarterback Justin Herbert its newest brand ambassador and becomes an official TV and smartphone partner of the Los Angeles Chargers. (PRNewswire)

Herbert, who was the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, will serve as a National Brand Ambassador for TCL in North America. After he set rookie records in 2020 with eight 300-yard games and six three-touchdown performances, earning him multiple Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Herbert continues to put up big-time performances. He has topped 300 passing yards 22 times in his career, the most by a player through their first three seasons in NFL history and his 102 combined touchdowns are also the most in history through the first three seasons of a career.

Herbert will be featured in advertising across TCL's various product categories. TCL will also engage with Herbert's social media platforms and collaborate in additional high-profile marketing efforts.

"I am really excited to partner with TCL," said Herbert. "I'm very impressed with the performance of their products and excited that the fans are able to have an immersive experience on game day, whether they're watching us play on a big screen at home or watching on their phone."

As an Official TV and Smartphone Partner of the Chargers, TCL will cultivate brand awareness on gamedays and promote its premium products — which offer an enhanced view of America's most popular sport or their favorite shows by using advanced display technologies in screen sizes from 6" up to 98" — to the team's fanbase. TCL's product options will help elevate fans' experience as they keep up with their favorite team. The deal also gives TCL the ability to use the Chargers' marks, gain brand exposure through stadium signage and the press backdrop for away games.

"As one of the top two TV brands in the US and an award-winning mobile brand that is quickly expanding, TCL is excited to work with one of the most accomplished young stars in the league to build the brand. Justin shares TCL's dedication to inspire greatness and allows us to extend our connection to the NFL and its fans," said Chris Hamdorf, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "And with Southern California being the home of TCL North America, we are thrilled to partner with the LA Chargers – a local team that is innovative and committed to providing first-rate experiences, just like TCL."

"Teaming up with TCL as an Official TV and Smartphone partner of the Los Angeles Chargers is perfect brand alignment," said A.G. Spanos, Chargers President of Business Operations. "Not only do both organizations place a premium on innovation, we both pride ourselves on bringing friends and families together in meaningful ways. Whether it's TCL enhancing in-home television viewing and making smart phones even more user friendly or the Chargers creating best-in-class gameday and digital media fan experiences, it's clear that this exciting partnership makes all the sense in the world."

The partnership represents a culmination of the years of hard work TCL has spent in developing the best display technology in the largest television screens to bring home a world-class TV experience, as well as compact screens for an unmatched mobile experience. Since its 2014 start in North America, TCL's products have received high marks by consumer reviews and Net Promoter Scores, as well as rave reviews from the media for having industry-leading technology and features, earning the brand Editor's Choice awards from almost every major news outlet.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

(PRNewsfoto/TCL) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TCL