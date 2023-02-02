Quest Global Teams with NVIDIA to Build Next-Gen Omniverse Digital Twin Solutions for Manufacturing Industry

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, one of the world's fastest-growing engineering services firms, announced its development of new services and solutions, based on the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform. These new services and solutions will assist in delivering the best 3D visualization, simulation, design collaboration and digital twin solutions for the manufacturing and automotive industries.

Through this association, Quest Global aims to facilitate the transformation of the traditional manufacturing processes and facilities by enabling manufacturers to augment their physical production environments with large-scale, AI and IoT-enabled, digital twin counterparts. These digital twins will enable manufacturers to optimize their manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse processes, reduce waste, and unlock operational efficiencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dushyant Reddy, Global Business Head for Hi-Tech, Quest Global, said, "As organizations work towards enabling their manufacturing operations with predictive analysis, operational efficiencies, and innovative automation, live digital twins of factory solutions play a vital role in achieving that. We are proud to work with NVIDIA to set up an Omniverse center of excellence, with trained engineers and NVIDIA-specific labs and infrastructure. This association is a testament to our commitment towards helping our customers pursue the next frontier of innovation and solve the world's hardest engineering problems."

NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise is an end-to-end 3D simulation platform that helps organizations develop and operate physically accurate, perfectly synchronized and AI-enabled digital twins. Building the factories of the future requires uniting disparate datasets from many 3D digital content creation (DCC) and simulation applications in full fidelity, a capability uniquely enabled by Omniverse Enterprise, then connecting to scalable AI platforms such as NVIDIA Isaac Sim for robotics simulation and Metropolis for vision AI applications.

"The industrial metaverse requires innovative simulation and AI capabilities to tackle today's critical manufacturing and automotive challenges," said Brian Harrison, Senior Director of Product Management for Omniverse Digital Twins at NVIDIA. "The collaboration between Quest Global and NVIDIA delivers workflow solutions and enhancements that take manufacturing and design collaboration to the next level."

Quest Global — a long-standing Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network – is uniquely positioned to leverage its 3D simulation, engineering, and AI capabilities to help manufacturers quickly develop and harness digital twins of their production environments. The company plans to utilize the capabilities of Omniverse for its customers across industry sectors for product design, optimization and operation of factories of the future, simulation and training of robotics, synthetic data generation for AI training and much more.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics and ignited the era of modern AI. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

About Quest Global

We are Quest Global. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really building is a brighter future. It's not just what we do, but why we do it that makes us different. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, we live and work in 17 countries, with 56 global delivery centers & offices, driven by 17,000+ extraordinary employees who make the impossible possible every day.

Quest Global brings deep industry knowledge and digital expertise to deliver end-to-end global product engineering services. We bring together technologies and industries alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise to solve problems better, and faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most important and large-scale challenges across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Rail, and Semiconductor industries. Read more.

