Drug-resistant Bacteria Found in EzriCare Artificial Tears Linked to One Death, Dozens of Infections Across the Country

Lange Law Firm investigating legal implications after CDC advises discontinued use

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One person has died and more than 50 people have been infected with a drug-resistant bacteria known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Most of these people reported using EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops, and three of them have been permanently blinded, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the CDC investigates this outbreak, the CDC has advised consumers and clinicians to stop using the EzriCare eye drops immediately. So far, there have been cases reported in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Texas, Utah, and Washington state.

"These are the sorts of situations that show just how quickly something like this can get out of hand, and how time is of the essence when it comes to tracing the infections back to the source," said Jory Lange of the Lange Law Firm. "We place our trust in businesses to ensure the products we purchase are safe. We're currently looking into whether there might be legal recourse for the people affected by this outbreak."

Pseudomonas aeruginosa can be spread to people in healthcare settings if they come in contact with soil and water that is contaminated with these germs. Drug-resistant strains can also be spread person to person in these work environments from contact with contaminated hands, equipment, or surfaces. The bacteria can cause infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia), or other parts of the body.

