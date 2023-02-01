Proctor Gallagher Institute Announces New Corporate Initiative -- Proctor Gallagher Global Solutions -- Effective 04.01.23

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proctor Gallagher Institute is entering the new year with a new brand identity—Proctor Gallagher Global Solutions.

On April 1, 2023, the global coaching and management consulting organization will enlarge its brand vision with a new resource called Proctor Gallagher Global Solutions.

"We are a very different organization today than we were when we formed Proctor Gallagher Institute in 2014. The world has continued to evolve, so sharpening ourselves with a new name and brand identity is a logical next step in our growth strategy," said Sandy Gallagher, CEO of Proctor Gallagher. "Proctor Gallagher Global Solutions expresses what we have become as an organization as well as what we hope to be — the leading global coaching and consulting company transcending the boundaries of traditional consulting with imagination and innovation that improves the way the world works and lives."

Leading PGGS's new global initiative is Executive Director David Brown. David's work in Human Capital Management, HR and technology has led companies like Automatic Data Processing (ADP), the leading global enterprise HCM provider with over one million clients in 140 countries, and Oasis Outsourcing, the largest private PEO in the United States. David elevates and manages the gifts and energy of everything, from sales to consulting, marketing, administration, customer service and resources.

"When exploring a new expression for the future of the company, we thought of things like growth, excellence and great people to work with," said Brown. "Global Solutions seemed to capture all of those things."

The brand development follows almost a year of thoughtful deliberation on a fresh vision and strategy for the organization. After the passing of co-founder Bob Proctor in February 2022, time was invested in strategic conversations and think tanks, making important strides in understanding the future opportunity for the company.

"We are living in a global community of gifted people working together, capable of doing incredible things," says Gallagher. "With our clients, we will continue to create relationships of long-lasting value. On April 1, we begin an aggressive global rebranding campaign that will reinforce our new marketplace positioning and introduce the new brand to our clients, consultants and the public at large," Gallagher concluded.

