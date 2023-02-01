Energage Names Eliassen Group a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2023 Award

READING, Mass., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC, a strategic consulting company, announced today that it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

The Top Workplaces program has a 16-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures.

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace USA," said Dave MacKeen, Eliassen Group CEO. "At Eliassen, our culture is driven by our purpose to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. It's not something that's just written on the walls – people live it. This shared purpose that nurtures and drives our culture prioritizes employee success and happiness, and we wouldn't have it any other way. We're so glad our team agrees and feels supported."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group is a leading strategic consulting company that provides business and IT services for our clients as they seek to transform and execute strategies that will drive exceptional outcomes. Leveraging over 30 years of success, we focus on professional services, talent solutions, and life sciences. Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks. We are committed to positively impacting the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

