The ColorComm28 Released: Celebrating 28 Black Women in Communications Making History

President of ABC News Kim Godwin, Attorney and Media Personality Star Jones, Global Head of Inclusion at Paramount Marva Smalls, Ebony Media Group Owner & CEO Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, Journalist and Author Jemele Hill, Washington Post Columnist Elaine Welteroth, CMO of Progressive Insurance Remi Kent, CMO of TIME Sadé Muhammad and more celebrated.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, reveals its annual The ColorComm28 list, which features 28 Black women in communications, marketing, media and diversity and inclusion, who are making history now.

In its third year, the ColorComm28 recognizes the leadership of executive black women in communications at some of the most respected companies in America and the behind-the-scenes work they've led to transform communities. Many of these women are the first Black woman to hold their position or have spent the last year doing groundbreaking work at their companies.

"We are proud to celebrate the leadership and applaud the achievements of the women on The ColorComm28," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm, Inc. "The women on the list do the daily work to help strengthen the voices of those who are often underrepresented in the overall business and political discourse," said Wesley Wilson.

The ColorComm28 shares the 28 stories of executive Black women in communications and their contributions to the industry, during the 28 days of February, in honor of Black History Month.

The ColorComm28 list will be celebrated with a private invite-only event held on the 28th day of February.

About ColorComm Corporation:

ColorComm Corporation was founded in 2011 to serve the needs of multicultural talent working in the communications, marketing, advertising, digital and public relations industries. The portfolio of companies under the ColorComm Corporation provides access and opportunity for people of color in business, delivers industry campaigns to inform and educate, counsels clients on crisis and media relations, and develops a community for those who want to achieve leadership and C-Suite positions. ColorComm Corporation includes the ColorComm Network, ColorComm Search, ColorComm Media Group and Men of Color in Communications.

