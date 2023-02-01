Acquisition of NDT Classroom Bolsters NDT Training Portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT), the world's largest technical society for nondestructive testing (NDT) professionals, today announced its acquisition of NDT Classroom, a leader in the delivery of online NDT training programs. This acquisition will increase the power and breadth of learning opportunities for NDT professionals through an extensive library of curated and convenient online training courses.

American Society for Nondestructive Testing...Creating a Safer World (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2012 by NDT pioneers Chuck Hellier and Jim Treat, NDT Classroom delivers engaging and interactive video-based training designed to meet the professional development needs of the entire NDT industry, from the seasoned practitioner to the newcomer.

"Learning opportunities are the number-one reason NDT professionals look to ASNT," said Neal J. Couture, CAE, ASNT Executive Director. "The acquisition of NDT Classroom allows ASNT to continue to fulfill its purpose and deliver immediate, accessible, and relevant NDT training solutions. We look forward to building on Chuck and Jim's legacy of providing high-quality online education and training for ASNT's members and certificate holders."

"Both Jim and I are pleased that ASNT will continue to offer the many online NDT courses that have been developed by NDT Classroom over the past 12 years," said Hellier. "It has been an exciting 'labor of love' to live the journey from the initial concept through the development, and then to observe the amazing response these courses have brought. We plan to continue providing support to ASNT through the transition period to assure the continuation of excellence in online training opportunities for NDT Classroom's current clients and ASNT's members."

Under the leadership of seasoned ASNT members Mr. Hellier and Mr. Treat, NDT Classroom has successfully served the NDT community through innovative and high-quality programs. These training opportunities provide time and cost-saving benefits to members offered at their convenience.

"This acquisition is instrumental in elevating ASNT's position in the training and development space," said Pamela Rosenberg, CAE, ASNT Director of Education. "With the increased importance of providing learning opportunities through online modes, I'm excited that ASNT can now offer an expanded course catalogue to NDT professionals, all under one ASNT umbrella."

About ASNT

Serving more than 22 000 members and certificate holders worldwide, ASNT, based in Columbus, Ohio, is the largest technical society for NDT professionals. ASNT certification and standards programs, publications, conferences, education, membership, and professional development programs are the foundation for expanding awareness of advancements in NDT. Governed by a volunteer group of officers and directors, ASNT is organized by councils representing interests relating to certification, engineering, research, education, and section operations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Society for Nondestructive Testing