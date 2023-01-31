Sharp Home Appliances to Showcase New 30" Slide-In Ranges and 30" Smart Combi Appliances at 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

As a leading manufacturer of sleek, versatile home appliances, Sharp will exhibit

a strong lineup of new kitchen appliances designed for your dream kitchen

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) will return to Las Vegas, NV from January 31 to February 2 for the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) to introduce their latest appliance innovations: 30" gas and electric convection slide-in ranges, and 30" smart combi appliances.

"We are thrilled to return to KBIS this year to highlight our newest solutions for the home," said Jim Sanduski, President, SHCA. "We're particularly proud of these slide-in ranges and combi appliances, as they will truly elevate any kitchen thanks to their versatile features and polished aesthetic."

Sharp is pleased to introduce two slide-in ranges: the Sharp 30" Electric Convection Slide-In Range (SSR3065JS, MSRP: $2,799.99) and the Sharp 30" Gas Convection Slide-In Range (SSG3065JS, MSRP: $2,899.99). The slide-in design features up-front controls for easy and convenient access, and the extended edges help create the stunning and timeless built-in look that seamlessly fits within any modern kitchen. And both feature the highly popular Air Fry and Pizza modes for everyday convenience. Sharp ranges offer very high power for a premium cooking experience, and the oven includes a temperature probe to help take the guesswork out of cooking, and a glide rack to easily handle the heaviest cookware. Additionally, purchase of these products is accompanied by a two-year Sharp limited warranty offer for greater peace of mind.

Offering strong cooking versatility with three bake and roast modes and self-cleaning capabilities, the Sharp Convection Electric Slide-In Range features durable die-cast controls that light up when in use, giving users a clear indication of which burners are turned on. It also boasts five radiant cooking zones with 8000W of combined power and a SCHOTT CERAN® glass-ceramic surface. The SSR3065JS has powerful 8200W heating elements in its oven.

The Sharp Gas Convection Slide-In Range offers a gleaming, upscale stainless-steel finish with edge-to-edge tinted glass and mirrors its electric range counterpart in many ways, with multiple oven modes such as Air Fry and Pizza. The included temperature probe lets you know when your food reaches the set internal temperature and can even tell the oven to turn off when the set internal temperature is reached. The SSG3065JS has a large, 6.1 cu. ft. oven boasting up to 34,500 BTUs and convection cooking to handle your most elaborate entertaining.

"At Sharp, we are committed to developing appliances that uphold our ethos of Simply Better Living," said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SHCA. "We aim to design appliances for simply better living, with kitchen appliances that help make preparing homecooked meals as easy as possible."

At KBIS, Sharp will also highlight two new, exclusive combi appliances: the Sharp 30" Smart Convection Wall Oven with Microwave Drawer™ Oven (SWB3085HS) and the 30" Smart Radiant Rangetop with Microwave Drawer™ Oven (STR3065HS).

The SWB3085HS Smart Convection Wall Oven with Microwave Drawer™ Oven (MSRP: $5,799.99), is equipped with a large, 7" touch LCD display, and is compatible with Bluetooth and Works with Alexa. The appliance is contemporary, stylish, and easy to clean with stainless steel design. The Air-Fry and Pizza presets are perfect for everyday cooking while the built-in temperature probe keeps you updated on what is happening inside your showstopping roasts. Combining beauty and functionality, the Built-In Microwave Drawer™ Oven shares the single control panel and pairs beautifully beneath the traditional oven. The SWB3085HS is expected to be available in May of 2023.

The STR3065HS Smart Radiant Rangetop with Microwave Drawer™ Oven (MSRP: $3,199.99), a Best of KBIS finalist, is the first 30" smart radiant rangetop with a Microwave Drawer™ Oven. The appliance features a 30" radiant cooktop with two variable cooking zones, including a triple burner to accommodate larger pots and pans, and a warming zone to keep prepared food warm before serving. The Microwave Drawer™ Oven features Easy Wave Open, and Works with Alexa and the Sharp Kitchen App to enable voice control via your Amazon Echo or Alexa compatible device (not included.)

In addition to the above, Sharp will also feature the below appliances at KBIS:

Smart Combi Built-In Steam Oven (SSC2489GS)

MSRP: $3,199.99

Built-In Smart Convection Microwave Drawer™ Oven (SMD2499FS)

MSRP: $2,799.99

Built-In Smart Dishwasher (SDW6767HS)

MSRP: $1,299.99

To preview Sharp's full kitchen suite of appliances, including these new offerings, stop by Booth W5301 at KBIS from January 31-February 2, 2023. To schedule a booth walk-through with Sharp executives, contact SharpConsumer@peppercomm.com . And to learn more about Sharp home appliances, visit shop.sharpusa.com .

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of premium home appliances in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing, and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™ Ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2022 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Amazon, Echo, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

