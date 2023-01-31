Schlage Selected America's Most Trusted Lock Fourth Year Running

Schlage Received the Best Reviews and Trust Ratings Among the Most Popular Door Locks and Hardware Brands Per Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Study

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage®, a leading provider of home security and access solutions for over a century, today announced it was selected by consumers as the 2023 America's Most Trusted® Lockset. This is the fourth year in a row Schlage captured the top spot in the annual study produced by Lifestory Research, which operates the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers shopping for home products.

"Schlage is one of the most tenured and trusted lock brands in the country, and it is an honor to see the products we produce continue to receive such amazing consumer feedback," said David Perozzi, general manager of Allegion Home. "When it comes to securing your home, nothing is more important than trusting the quality of the product you've invested in to protect your family, friends and belongings. This validation tells us we're still on the right path, and we'll continue to innovate to the best of our abilities to safeguard our customers year after year."

In addition to the Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted Lockset selection, Schlage's Encode family of products continues to win awards. In 2022, the Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt received more than 20 awards, including "Best of CES 2022" and mentions from New York Times' The Wirecutter, Tom's Guide, Newsweek, USA Today, among others. It was also selected by top consumer publications as one of the Best Smart Locks, including Popular Mechanics, Good Housekeeping, PCMag, Reviewed and more.

In the latter half of 2022 and early 2023, the Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt also received a variety of accolades from residential technology and industry trade publications, including a CE Pro BEST, CES Innovation By Design Honoree, Residential Systems CES Picks, and CTA Mark of Excellence awards.

"I applaud Schlage's ability to create and hold the trust of so many people year after year, this is a feat worth celebrating," said Eric Snider, president Lifestory Research. "Over many years, we have sought to understand the role of trust when people are shopping for a new product. Our research with hundreds of thousands of consumers finds that trust in a brand is foundational to how consumers make a purchase decision. Brands must have the trust of those they serve."

Schlage is unveiling its latest EncodeTM Smart WiFi Lever at the 2023 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) in Las Vegas Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2023. This newest member of the Encode family is designed to work on standard single borehole doors, offering the same security and convenience of the Schlage smart lock experience to more doors throughout the home. From garages and side doors to offices and guest suites, the innovative lever functionality is an ideal solution for any residential door that uses a knob or lever.

Schlage is part of the Allegion family of brands.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access. We keep people and their assets safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions, convenient access and advanced technology.

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers shopping for home products. Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered during their search for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science research practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

