Epson Adds 4K Enhancement to Compact and Versatile 5,200 and 7,000 Lumen PowerLite L Series Laser Projectors

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISE 2023, Epson Stand 3J100) -- The need for higher resolution displays is on the rise – virtual meetings are incorporating more content on a single screen, classrooms are requiring larger displays which increased pixel sizes for closer viewers, and there is a growing interest in up-close immersive experiences. Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today is adding its high resolution 4K Enhancement technology to its PowerLite® L Series with the introduction of the PowerLite L570U, L770U and L775U. The new PowerLite L Series will be on display at ISE in Barcelona from Jan. 31-Feb. 3 at Epson's stand, 3J100 in hall 3.

The new 3-chip 3LCD laser projectors offer WUXGA resolution with Epson's 4K Enhancement technology2 along with Best-in-Class Color Brightness3 and a virtually maintenance free, 20,000-hour laser light source and air filter.4 Engineered to support easy operation and deliver more detail with remarkable brightness, the new models bring strikingly clear images to meeting rooms, event spaces, classrooms, and beyond.

"The surge in hybrid work environments and immersive visual experiences has resulted in an increase in demand for larger displays and more detailed content. The more information that needs to be displayed on a single screen and the closer the viewing distance, the more critical the need for a large display with higher resolution," said Chris Teguh, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Adding 4K Enhancement to these already bright and compact projectors will enable end users to deliver more realistic displays and allow viewers to focus on the content and not the technology."

With the ability to project images up to 500 inches and switch between a variety of aspect ratios, from standard 16:10 to ultra-wide 21:9, the new models elevate entertainment and education spaces and facilitate a more inclusive and collaborative meeting experience. For added seamless operation, the projectors will instantly wake up when sensing a signal or by Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) via HDMI.

Versatile and easy to install, the new 7,000-lumen5 PowerLite L770U (white) and PowerLite L775U (black) and 5,200-lumen5 PowerLite L570U laser projectors offer smooth, ultra-bright, detailed images for true-to-life displays – even up close. The optional attachable PixAlign™ camera provides access to powerful projection tools that speed up and simplify complex multi-projector installations, such as super wide or stacked, ultra-bright displays.

Additional features:

4.6 million pixels on screen – WUXGA with 4K Enhancement 1 provides a visibly smoother and sharper display, even at close viewing distances; accepts 4K content

Large, ultra-wide display – display images up to 500 inches diagonal either in standard 16:10 and 16:9 or in ultra-wide 16:6 and 21:9 for immersive video conferencing

Streamlined installation – wide lens shift, 1.6x optical zoom, built-in edge blending, and geometric correction tools via on-screen menu or Epson ® Professional Projector Tool software for Windows ® and macOS ®

Versatile connectivity options – HDBaseT ® , 2x HDMI ® inputs, HDMI output, RJ-45, RS-232, and control management tools

Simplified operation and content sharing – auto power-on, split screen, 6 screen sharing with Epson iProjection,™ 7 and optional wireless networking with the ELPAP11 adapter

Customizable brightness modes – set the projector to maintain a consistent brightness level over time, or set the brightness to Extended to help maximize the life of the laser light source

Optional PixAlign camera – adds powerful multi-projector tools; blending assist for super-wide displays; simple stacking without an external PC; screen matching and auto color calibration

Easily programmable with built-in media player and content creation app8 – includes templates, effects, color filters and customizable options; playlist and playback functions allow for seamless content management directly or via the network

Projector Availability

The PowerLite L770U (white), PowerLite L775U (black) and PowerLite L570U will be available in March 2023 through authorized resellers. Special pricing will also be available through Epson's Brighter Futures® program. A unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools, Brighter Futures is designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets. In addition to special pricing, Brighter Futures offers dedicated education account managers and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

For additional information on Epson large venue solutions, visit www.epson.com/largevenue.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

