Mayer Brown adds intellectual property and technology transactions lawyer in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced today that Spencer Glende has joined the firm's Salt Lake City office as a partner and a member of the firm's Technology & IP Transactions practice and Emerging Companies & Venture Capital (EC & VC) practice.

Spencer has extensive experience structuring and negotiating complex commercial agreements, technology development agreements and strategic transactions, including collaborations, intellectual property licenses and channel-partner agreements for software, life sciences and other technology companies. He also manages the intellectual property aspects of significant corporate transactions such as mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.

"I'm excited to join Mayer Brown," said Spencer. "The firm's highly rated Tech & IP Transactions and EC & VC practices are doing compelling work with dynamic companies in the Utah region and globally."

Mayer Brown's Salt Lake City office is celebrating its one-year anniversary and has moved into a new permanent downtown office space that reflects its commitment to the Utah tech industry and the community at large.

