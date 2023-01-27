THOR Moves Its Low-Volatility ETF, THLV, to NYSE

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Financial Technologies, LLC ("THOR"), a boutique investment firm offering access to specialized expertise across a range of investment strategies, announced the transfer of the following ETF to the NYSE, effective February 1, 2023:

THOR Low Volatility ETF (THLV)

Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the listing transfer. The THLV ticker symbol will remain the same and the trading of the funds and the funds' shareholders are not anticipated to be impacted during the transfer.

"The move to the NYSE allows us to provide consistent pricing and truly institutionalize our offering as we grow our family of funds," said Brad Roth, chief investment officer at THOR Financial Technologies. "This move represents THOR's and NYSE's commitment to an exceptional investment and execution experience. THOR strives to offer a best-in-class investor experience, and we believe bringing more oversight with the Designated Market Maker (DMM) system will further improve the experience and strengthen our commitment to ETF traders and shareholders."

THLV seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities included in the Index (THOR Low Volatility Index). The rules-based index is comprised of U.S. equity exchange traded funds ("ETFs"). The primary goal of the Index is to gain exposure to U.S. large cap equities while attempting to lower volatility by avoiding sectors that are currently in a down trending cycle.

"We are excited to welcome THOR to the NYSE floor, where the best-in-class DMM model is available to provide ETFs superior liquidity throughout each trading day, alongside tighter and more liquid opening and closing auctions," said Douglas Yones, Head of ETFs at the NYSE. "We are focused on seeking continuous improvement of the overall investor trading experience and are pleased that THOR will have access to the world's premier exchange for listing and trading ETF's."

