PPL Corporation Announces 2023 Virtual Annual Meeting

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) announced today that the company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareowners will be held virtually. The Annual Meeting will convene live via the internet on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

Shareowners of record as of Feb. 28, 2023, are eligible to vote and participate in the Annual Meeting. Instructions on how to join the meeting will be included in proxy materials that will be mailed to shareowners.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033

For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

View original content:

SOURCE PPL Corporation