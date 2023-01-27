PhotoStudy announces ChatGPT-like Chatbot for Math Textbooks and their Publishers

Personalized AI tutor using Generative Intelligence, starting with Elementary Algebra Textbooks to Maximize their Values.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotoStudy, the first on-demand micro-tutoring platform and service developed by Hung Tran in 2015, announced today that it has successfully used OpenAI's GPT APIs to train a ChatGPT-like chatbot to teach a complete elementary algebra textbook as a chatbot, with extremely high accuracy. Textbook publishers and teachers can now transform their textbooks and teaching with a ChatGPT-like assistant that can teach all the material in a textbook, assess student progress, provide personalized help in weaker areas, generate quizzes with support for text, images, audio and ultimately a student customized avatar for video interaction. Interested independent, small or large publishers are invited to contact the PhotoStudy team to join the private beta for transforming their textbooks into next generation experiences, at mathgpt.photostudy.co

MathGPT, ChatGPT-like Chatbot for Math Textbooks and their Publishers (PRNewswire)

PhotoStudy is currently used by over 200 middle, high school and college programs today for live 1:1 on-demand short tutoring sessions, with over 4M sessions completed in a variety of STEM subjects. With the insights gained from this vast experience, combined with proprietary techniques for training Generative AI models, the PhotoStudy team started working with GPT-3 APIs in 2021 to develop the ChatGPT-like product. Rather than develop a general purpose AI tutor, the team chose to focus on the "gateway" subject of elementary algebra in middle school, on a textbook by textbook basis.

"We want everybody in the world to have access to a personalized math tutor. We also want to support teachers and schools with the content they are already teaching, yet transform textbook publishing: textbooks are not inexpensive. But now there is an inexpensive way to get the most out of Project "MathGPT," said Hung Tran, Founder of PhotoStudy. "The process we have developed leverages our AI training techniques, and the thousands of human math experts we have in over 100 countries for training data to pull off a very high level of accuracy. The learning loss we have seen along with the extra burden on teachers is now addressable in Math, no matter which textbook or publisher you use, whether from McGraw Hill or Pearson, or Houghton Mifflin or others."

"We know that ChatGPT-like experiences are challenged when it comes to Math," said Raghav Rastogi, principal data scientist and AI lead for PhotoStudy. "Figuring out how to build a complete Elementary Algebra textbook chatbot took multiple revisions and training techniques, and now we have a complete textbook that is teachable. Additionally, we set a goal of making it very hard to just cheat with this, like some people do essay writing. We made sure that you cannot use our solution for just answers."

PhotoStudy chose the open source OpenStax online Elementary Algebra textbook that comes with over 10 chapters, 60 sections, and hundreds of learning outcomes. Students can interact in various modes with the textbook chatbot:

I don't know how to solve a linear equation.

I have no idea what's going on in class but we are doing Chapter 2. Can we start at the top?

Can you help me understand how to solve this mixture of coins problem?

I need to practice for my midterm tomorrow: through Chapter 6. Help.

MathGPT can act just like a teaching assistant or tutor, and can teach or tutor using text, audio, images, and ultimately an interactive video avatar in the future to support all learning styles. MathGPT will be available both as a web app and as a mobile app.

The company plans to introduce MathGPT with one or two of the most popular math textbooks for Fall 2023, working with the publishers. Interested parties should reach out at mathgpt.photostudy.co

About PhotoStudy

PhotoStudy.co is owned by Got It! Inc. based in Palo Alto CA. Our 24/7 on-demand online micro-tutoring service allows students to connect with a live Expert Tutor whenever they want, wherever they want for all STEM subject. Whether the campus is closed/open or students need help at 3 am/pm, an Expert Tutor is available within seconds through their mobile phone or web. PhotoStudy has helped more than 1 million students worldwide since 2015.

