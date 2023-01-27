Galco Acquires Regional Distributor Zesco

Acquisition Adds Value and Depth to Galco's Products and Services

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galco Industrial Electronics, Inc. (Galco) announced that it has acquired Zesco, Inc., a regional automation solutions provider located in Brecksville, Ohio.

"The acquisition of Zesco further positions Galco as a global leader in the industrial automation and motion control industry," said Allison Sabia, president and CEO of Galco. "Zesco's expertise and experience with the world's top brands in industrial automation combined with Galco's extensive offering in the industry is a win-win for their customers and ours."

Zesco specializes in the drives, motion control, and automation industry, and serves customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Offering 16 product lines in 50 product categories, this acquisition not only expands Galco's already impressive catalog of manufacturers but also is expected to further increase Galco's drives market share.

With over 60 years of experience, Zesco's industrial automation expertise aligns with Galco's mission to provide customers with the highest level of service and technical support and the most comprehensive selection of industrial electronics and automation products and services in the industry.

"We are excited about the future of Zesco as a Galco Company. Galco carries the same fervor and commitment to providing automation solutions to their customers as we do," said Tim Sustersic, president of Zesco. "This provides Zesco expanded capabilities in customer service, product application, engineering, and manufacturing support to better serve our customers into the future."

About Galco

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., Galco is a leading eCommerce-driven, MRO-focused distributor of industrial and commercial electrical and electronic control, automation and motion, lighting, and power transmission products. Galco specializes in the distribution of hard-to-find products and offers a full suite of customer services including custom-engineered systems and both send-in and on-site repair. For more information, visit Galco.com.

About Zesco

Zesco, Inc. is an automation solutions provider specializing in drives and motion control representing the world's leading manufacturers in the automation industry since 1953. Headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio, Zesco provides motion control and drive application solutions for increasingly complex and highly technological projects.

