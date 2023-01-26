equipifi Appoints Mary Anne Keegan and Lou Anne Alexander to Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi, a fintech company providing banks and credit unions with a white label Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, announced that Mary Anne Keegan and Lou Anne Alexander have joined the company's board of directors. As members of the board, they will provide equipifi's team with strategic insight and guidance for going-to-market and maximizing customer value.

Alexander is a banking veteran with more than 40 years of experience in e-commerce, payments, identity, and authentication. Previously, she has served as the Chief Product Officer at Early Warning, a bank-owned fintech where she guided the design and delivery of payments solutions. Alexander has also held executive positions at Wells Fargo, Wachovia, and First Union National Banks.

"I'm honored to play a role in growing a solution that prepares financial institutions to serve the next generation of consumers," said Lou Anne Alexander. "equipifi's technology not only enables banks and credit unions to cater to new payment preferences and consumer needs, but it positions them to compete with third-party providers that are crowding into their space."

Keegan is a marketing executive experienced in the payments space, particularly with growing and scaling fintech start-up to become the market leader in their category. She currently serves as the Chief Marketing Officer at IntraFi. She was formerly the Chief Marketing Officer at BillGO, President at AlertGPS, and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Early Warning.

"BNPL will soon be table stakes for any modern banking suite. equipifi has a deep understanding of the banking space and is focused on bringing BNPL to financial institutions." said Mary Anne Keegan. "This is a dedicated and promising team, and I am excited to be part of the mission."

Keegan and Alexander join equipifi as the first financial institutions in the US introduce BNPL to their digital banking suite. Both Keegan and Alexander were key players in the growth of Zelle, working alongside financial industry partners to launch the platform in 2017.

"Mary Anne and Lou will help us maximize the value we deliver to our customers, move fast, and take the company to new heights," said Bryce Deeney, cofounder and CEO of equipifi. "Their extensive experience in payment infrastructure as well as banking integrations will be a tremendous add to our leadership and guidance."

equipifi is a fintech SaaS powering banks and credit unions with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions that align with their customers' financial goals. The equipifi platform seamlessly integrates with financial institutions to help them deepen customer engagement, grow market share, increase revenue, and provide a single place to view, accept, and manage BNPL plans on their existing banking app. For more information, please visit www.equipifi.com.

