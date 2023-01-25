MASSEY SERVICES ANNOUNCES PASSING OF HARVEY L. MASSEY

Founder and Chairman of Massey Services Leaves a Legacy of Unwavering Philanthropy and Commitment to Faith, Family and Service

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massey Services, a leader in the pest management and landscape industry, announced today the passing of its founder, chairman and community leader Harvey L. Massey. The retired CEO passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24th at the age of 81. Harvey was a long-time resident of Winter Park, Florida.

Philanthropist, Chairman and Founder of Massey Services Harvey L. Massey. Massey Services announced Mr. Massey's passing on January 25. 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Massey Services) (PRNewswire)

Harvey L. Massey was born in the small town of Melville, Louisiana, a grandson of Italian immigrants and Missouri farmers. At the age of 18 he joined the U.S. Army Security where he served for three years before he was honorably discharged. While serving his country, Harvey met the love of his life, Carol Nisula and they married on August 24, 1963.

In 1985, after working for Orkin and Terminix International, Harvey purchased his own business, Massey Services. With two kids in college and one entering high school, he moved to Orlando and bought a stagnant 50-year-old pest and termite company for $3.9 million, which, under his leadership, has grown to a $350 million business in 2023.

Massey Services

When creating Massey Services, Harvey Massey never aspired to creating the biggest company…he simply wanted to be the best: to take care of customers and team members; to value relationships with vendors; to give back to our communities and the industry; and to challenge ourselves to find innovative solutions for our environment. He was immensely proud of Massey Services' team members for their unending commitment and dedication to the company he created.

"Total Customer Satisfaction"

Total customer satisfaction was not just a slogan for Mr. Massey. In the early 90's he was the first in the industry to offer a money back guarantee. He believed that if you told the customer you were going to do something, you did it; if not, they deserved their money back. He was accessible to any and all customers who contacted Massey Services with a concern…and elected to keep his telephone number public.

The Importance of Giving Back

An unwavering philanthropist, Harvey and Carol formed the Harvey and Carol Massey Foundation in 2014 to solidify their commitment to being contributing members of their community. When asked why philanthropy is important, he would reply, "Philanthropy, at its best, is about caring, sharing, and giving back. When you think about it, aren't these the attributes and qualities we all respect and admire?" He believed Winston Churchill said it best, "We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give. In other words, you can't go through life with catcher's mitts on both hands…sooner or later you have to throw something back."

Harvey's faith was his compass that guided him in the right direction. Not surprisingly, his favorite saying was, "Blessed are those who can give without remembering and receive without forgetting."

Harvey Massey was a renowned leader in the pest management industry and pillar in the community. He served on the Board of Directors of the National Pest Management Association and was the first Chairman of the Professional Pest Management Alliance. In 2018, he was awarded the Pinnacle Award which recognizes outstanding contributions to the industry.

He also gave tirelessly of his time and expertise in the community and served on many boards including Board of Governors for Stetson University, Board of Directors of Pontifical Irish College of Rome, Italy, Board of Directors for Florida Citrus Sports, Orlando Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise Florida, and Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation, to name a few. In recognition for his outstanding contributions, Harvey received countless awards included Mennello Museum's Distinguished service award, Laureate in Junior Achievement Hall of Fame, Orlando's Most Influential Citizen, Economic Development Commission's James B. Greene award, the H. Clifford Lee Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year. In 2016, he received the prestigious Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Award in Washington D.C.

Family

Harvey leaves a legacy of service, care, and accomplishments. He was a man known for his thoughtful leadership, drive, and compassion. He was a mentor to many, a friend to all and a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Massey; their three children: Angela Rignanese (husband Shane), Tony Massey (wife Jann) and Andrea Massey-Farrell (husband James); their ten grandchildren (Kallie, Sean, Ashley, Ryan, Colin, Bryan, Jackson, Aidan, Ethan, and Edward).

Funeral services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park on Saturday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. where Harvey's life and generosity will be celebrated.

About Massey Services

Based in Orlando, Florida, Massey Services is one of the nation's largest and most respected service companies in the pest management industry. Celebrating 38 consecutive years of profitable growth, Massey Services and its subsidiary organizations employ more than 2,700 team members and operate 2,500 vehicles that provide residential and commercial pest prevention, termite protection, landscape and irrigation services to 800,000 customers from Service Centers throughout Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia and Tennessee. For more information about Massey Services, please visit www.masseyservices.com.

Contact: Michael Monahan

Moxē Integrated Marketing

michael.monahan@getmoxe.com

407-581-4222 Ext. 201215

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Massey Services