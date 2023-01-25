High-Speed Vehicle-Inspection Technology for Dealers on Display at NADA

UVeye's industry-first suite of tire, underbody and exterior inspection technology sets new standards for speed, accuracy and cost efficiency

General Motors, Hyundai, Toyota Tsusho, Volvo and CarMax are investment partners in development of the new technology

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The auto industry's first fully automated suite of vehicle-inspection systems for dealership service departments and used-car auctions will be on display this month (Jan. 26-29) at NADA 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Developed in Israel with General Motors, Hyundai, Toyota, Volvo and CarMax as investment partners, the UVeye camera-based technology is significantly faster, more cost-efficient and much more accurate than any system currently in use.

UVeye vehicle scans use proprietary sensor fusion, artificial intelligence, machine-learning and high-tech camera systems. They are proven to catch 96 percent of existing problems compared to less than 25 percent for manual checks. A drive-through UVeye inspection of tires, underbody components and exteriors also takes less than 12 seconds compared to 20 minutes or more for traditional service-lane inspections.

Previewed at CES 2020 and shown for the first time at NADA last year, the industry-first technology will be on display at UVeye's 2,000-square-foot exhibit (Booth #6239) at NADA 2023 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, and featured in the General Motors NADA display area (Booth #1545) as well.

UVeye CEO and Co-founder Amir Hever noted that Volvo, General Motors and CarMax each have announced plans in the past year to support the installation of UVeye inspection systems at dealerships and used-car auction facilities throughout the U.S.

Hever added that Audi, Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota and Volvo dealership service-department managers and representatives will be available at UVeye's NADA exhibit to demonstrate and discuss their use of UVeye technology to improve customer satisfaction.

Dealership fixed-ops representatives at the UVeye exhibit will include Samantha Diaz from Audi New Rochelle, New Rochelle, New York; Erric Moretti, service manager, Volvo Westport, Westport, Connecticut; Caleb Morgan, service advisor, Carl Black (Chevrolet Buick GMC) Kennesaw, Kennesaw, Georgia; Justin Schneider, product specialist, Metro Toyota Cleveland, and Jerry Massie -- parts manager, Paul Hewson -- fixed operations director and John Yun -- general sales manager, Marine Chevrolet, Jacksonville, North Carolina.

CarMax executives at the UVeye display will include Anuj Kapur, director of Corporate Development and Venture Capital, and Ted Cox, senior purchasing manager.

Demonstrations of UVeye's tire (Artemis), underbody (Helios) and exterior (Atlas) systems will be available at the UVeye booth. Special introductory plans for the first-time installation of UVeye technology also will be available for dealers attending NADA. Private demonstrations and meetings can be scheduled by clicking on the "Schedule a Meeting" link on UVeye's NADA landing page: www.uveye.com/nada-2023.

"Our programs with Volvo and General Motors have substantially expanded the use of high-speed vehicle-inspection technology in the dealership space here in the United States," pointed out UVeye's Hever. "Our next goal will be to help standardize inspection processes with UVeye technology in the auction world."

Hever said that 2022 was a banner year for UVeye with further expansion in North America planned in 2023.

"We were especially proud to have received an Automotive News 2022 All-Star Award for our development of vehicle-inspection systems," the UVeye executive said. "It's considered to be the most prestigious automotive award program of its kind."

Media interviews with UVeye executives or dealership representatives at the company's NADA booth can be scheduled by email with Larry Weis (lweis@usautocom.com) or Jana Hochbohm (jhochbohm@usautocom.com) at AutoCom Associates.

About UVeye

Co-founded in 2016 by Amir and Ohad Hever, UVeye has created the world's first fully-automated suite of vehicle inspection systems.

Utilizing a unique combination of proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, machine learning and sensor-fusion technologies, the company's groundbreaking drive-thru systems can detect external or mechanical flaws and identify anomalies, modifications or foreign objects under and around any side of a vehicle within seconds.

UVeye technology can detect a virtually limitless list of vehicle problems, including oil leaks, exterior damage such as scratches and dents, tire sidewall and tread issues and numerous forms of underbody damage.

Additional information is available at www.uveye.com.

