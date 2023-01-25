Fitness Meets Freedom: Iron 24 Gym Opens First-Ever Location in Conroe Offering 24/7 Digital Access, No Contracts, Great Amenities

Conroe's newest gym lets members enter using their smartphone, skips long-term commitments, and provides both fitness and recovery amenities

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron 24, the newest gym in Conroe, is now open with the aim of being the most convenient fitness option in town. Located in the Conroe Shopping Center at 2206 I-45 North, it uses technology and a keen understanding of what members want (and don't want) to create a new kind of gym experience. The Conroe location is the very first Iron 24 location and one of several planned throughout greater Houston and other major markets to open in 2023.

Prospective gym-goers can skip the sales pitch and quickly join by downloading the Iron 24 app. When they arrive, members only need their phone to access the gym 24/7. Once inside, they can use a full array of classic gym equipment – cardio, strength, free weights, stretch area and more. If they opt-in for the "Fitness + Recovery" membership, they can access a Recovery Room to use one of the infrared saunas. With several planned locations opening in 2023, members will have access to all locations as they open.

For the commitment-phobic, Iron 24 has eliminated long-term gym contracts. Members can request to stop anytime through the app.

"With Iron 24, we're innovating on a proven concept and taking the 24-hour gym to a new level of convenience and member-friendliness. We also include fitness and recovery amenities," said Shauna Garner, president of FranchiCzar, Iron 24's parent company. "Given that Conroe is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and that it's January, this is the perfect time and place to debut this exciting new gym."

The 4,925-square-foot Conroe gym is located in the Conroe Shopping Center, a high-traffic area anchored by Kroger. The full amenities include:

Treadmills

Ellipticals

Stationary Bikes

Rower

Free Weights

Dumbbells

Kettlebells

Smith Machine

Infrared Saunas featuring SoloCarbon® Infrared Technology

Member-only digital access

Open 24 hours

Advanced security features

Convenient parking

According to David Graham, founder and CEO of FranchiCzar and Iron 24, the Conroe location is a significant milestone for the brand.

"The opening of the first Iron 24 location in Conroe sets the stage as we begin our expansion throughout the greater Houston area and beyond," said Graham, "Iron 24 is poised to help those looking for a more convenient fitness option in communities across the country. We are excited to keep growing, enter new markets and announce new locations throughout 2023."

Based in Pearland, the company is also expanding nationwide through franchising.

More information about the Conroe Iron 24 location can be found at gyms.iron24.com/conroe-tx-us.

More information about Iron 24 can be found at iron24.com.

About Iron 24

Iron 24 puts people in control of their fitness through simplicity, technology and convenience. Based in Houston, TX, Iron 24 was created by a team of fitness, franchising and technology experts who set out to remove barriers to gym ownership and membership. The result is a 100% digital gym experience that's more affordable, easier to use and equipped with a full array of top-quality equipment, including free weights, cardio, functional and recovery areas.

