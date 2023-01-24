SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds DCT, PAYA, DCP, and SESN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of DCT by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCT shareholders will receive $19.00 in cash for each share of DCT common stock owned. If you own DCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dct

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PAYA by Nuvei Corporation via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PAYA shareholders will receive $9.75 in cash for each share of PAYA common stock owned. If you own PAYA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/paya

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible violations of law connected with the proposed acquisition of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) by Phillips 66. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCP shareholders will receive $41.75 in cash for each DCP common unit owned. If you own DCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dcp

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN), in connection with the proposed merger of SESN with Carisma Therapeutics Inc. ("Carisma"). Under the merger agreement, Carisma shareholders will receive newly issued shares of SESN common stock pursuant to an exchange ratio formula set forth in the merger agreement. Immediately prior to the closing of the proposed merger, SESN shareholders will be issued a contingent value right ("CVR") for each outstanding share of SESN common stock held. If you own SESN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sesn

