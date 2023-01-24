San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Announces: Nature Nights Extended thru March 19th Plus Valentine's Day February Events & Programs

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents a myriad of entertainment and educational offerings for the entire family.

NATURE NIGHTS

NATURE NIGHTS, an eight-acre experience in light and art, Friday through Sunday evenings through March 19 plus February 14, Valentine's Day.

This immersive experience features digital imagery by Bryn Forbes, Michael Reddell's wire sculptures and artistic lighting of the garden by lighting designer, Kody Cava.

Wine, beer, beverages and snacks available for purchase. Tickets at My805Tix.com.

LITTLE ACORNS PARENT PARTICIPATION GROUP

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22

9:30AM – 11:30AM

Make connections with nature and with families and friends.

BIRDING WITH BABIES WALK

Saturday, February 4

10:00AM – 12Noon

Get young children interested in birding and nature.

HEART SUCCULENT WREATH WORKSHOP

with Jayne Devencenzi and Kathy Stewart

Wednesday, February 8

10:00AM – 12Noon

Create a unique living wreath. Includes all materials.

MUSHROOM DISCOVERY LECTURE & WORKSHOP WEEKEND

February 17 - 20

Making Scents of Fungi, from Stench to Perfume

A First Dive Into the World of Fungi

Break it on Down: Making Sense of Genera

YOGA ON THE TERRACE

Saturdays, Feb. 4, 11 & 18

8:00AM – 9:00AM

All levels - focuses on mind-body unity.

FOUNDER'S TOUR

Tuesday, Feb. 7

11:00AM – 12:30PM

Join SLOBG founder Eve Vigil for great tips and tricks.

STORY TIME IN THE GARDEN

Tuesdays, Feb. 7 & 21

10:00AM – 11:00AM

Read books, sing songs, and experience being outdoors.

FREE FAMILY DAY

Sunday, Feb. 12

9:00AM – 4:00PM

Join us for our STEAM Fair! Activities in science, technology, engineering, art, and math!

ACORN ADVENTURE HIKES

Sunday, Feb. 12

10:00AM – 11:00AM

A guided, mile and a half hike with fun activities.

About San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization showcasing plants from the five Mediterranean climate zones. SLOBG fosters an appreciation of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment. SLOBG is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, within El Chorro Regional Park, off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Admission is $10 per person, and free for both Garden Members and children 12 and under.

For tickets and info: slobg.org , or call (805) 541-1400.

