MSRcosmos launches SAP Modernization in a Box solution

STOCKTON, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSRcosmos today announced that it has launched SAP modernization in a box solution. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the SAP modernization in a box solution aims to transform your SAP landscape into an agile and intelligent enterprise architecture by extracting full capabilities of cloud, data & AI, and intelligent automation.

SAP Modernization in a box - Reenergize SAP applications with Cloud, Data & AI and Intelligent Automation. Powered by Microsoft Azure, SAP Modernization in a box solution allows you to conquer your digital transformation goals using its three critical steps. Connect with our experts to learn more. (PRNewswire)

Powered by Microsoft Azure, SAP Modernization in a box solution unleashes the power of Cloud, Data & AI and Automation.

"MSRcosmos has been working with some of the best companies across industries in revolutionizing their SAP landscape. Our strong Microsoft solution partnership, SAP application heritage, Azure specializations, and mature approach allow customers to deliver speed, scale, performance, resilience, and efficiency to embrace digital transformation," said Raghavendra Prabhu, SVP Global Sales, Solutions & Alliances at MSRcosmos.

SAP Modernization in a box solution features three critical steps. These include Migrate and Modernize, Automate and Analyze.

Migrate and Modernize enables SAP customers to move and modernize their SAP Systems from legacy infrastructure and older versions to the Azure cloud.

Automate helps in eliminating repetitive tasks, sluggish processes, and manual interventions via end-to-end intelligent automation.

Analyze transforms data into valuable and measurable insights using Azure Data & AI solutions.

This way, SAP Modernization in a box solution re-energizes organizations to embrace digital transformation. Each of these aforesaid steps have been time-tested and could be initiated independently or jointly, in any order of business priority.

SAP modernization in a box solution entails technologies like SAP, Azure, Databricks, Synapse, AI, Blockchain, IoT, and more. MSRcosmos, a preferred Microsoft Solutions partner for many renowned companies across the globe, boasts of highly differentiated capabilities that are specialized and certified for SAP on Azure solutions, Modernization of Web Applications, and Data & AI, offering a one-stop solution.

MSRcosmos' Microsoft Azure track record for SAP customers has been phenomenal. In 2022, the company was adjudged as a runner-up and finalist in the Global Microsoft SAP on Azure partner awards. The company aims to revolutionize SAP enterprise systems using its strong SAP on Azure capabilities, best-fit solutions, staunch delivery commitments, and innovative tools.

To know more about SAP modernization in a box solution, you can visit here.

About MSRcosmos

At MSRcosmos, we believe in the power to inspire and shape businesses and communities through technology. With a global network of strategic partners and extensive expertise in Cloud, Data/AI, Enterprise Applications, and Automation, our products, services, and solutions help companies transform their businesses.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit https://www.msrcosmos.com/

Media contact: media@msrcosmos.com

MSRcosmos - Pioneering digital transformation with the best of cloud, data, ai, automation and enterprise applications (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MSRCosmos