Calero-MDSL Rebrands to Reflect Simple Clarity of Product: Calero

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero-MDSL, a leader in the high-growth Technology Expense Management (TEM) software space announced a rebranding today. This unveiling includes the simplification of its name to Calero, and the renaming of its platform to Calero.com, accompanied by a new logo and refreshed visual identity.

"As we looked at our roadmap to the future, we realized that our brand and image needed to reflect our philosophy of simplicity and our technology-first approach to solving expense management problems. Shortening to Calero embraces the familiarity of the name, while the new visual identity embodies our 'always on' energy," said Scott Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, we wanted to highlight the evolutionary path we have taken to offer the only software capable of delivering Telecom, Mobile, SaaS, and UCaaS expense management in a single platform. What better way is there to celebrate that accomplishment than by renaming the platform in a manner that intrinsically links it to the company name itself?"

The new look and feel boldly heralds the innovative path the company is forging, highlighted in 2022 by:

Becoming the only provider to deliver a modern interface, continuous real-time upgrades, and advanced analytics to all its Calero.com platform customers

Tackling one of the most prominent issues in telecom expense management by releasing its Automated Inventory and Network Visualization feature that delivers effortless inventory accuracy

Disrupting the industry standard by releasing a comprehensive SaaS and UCaaS Expense Management feature within the same enterprise-grade platform customers trust for their telecom and mobile expense management programs

"The Calero.com platform will continue to be the best solution both for the 'now' and the 'what's next'. As exciting as this announcement is, I am even more excited about what is to come in the remainder of 2023. Be ready," concluded Gilbert.

About Calero

Calero is the leading Technology Expense Management provider, managing over $25 billion in spend worldwide for thousands of organizations in 102 countries. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer success, Calero partners with organizations to provide a modernized, centralized technology expense management solution that supports Telecom Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, and SaaS Subscription Management. Calero is the industry leader in initiatives that solve pervasive market problems and continues to be recognized by industry analysts for award-winning achievements. The company is committed to serving customers with innovative solutions that provide visibility, control, and optimization of their entire technology ecosystem.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with over $16 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 35 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in approximately 100 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Services, Industrials, Media & Communications, and Consumer. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a Boston-based middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

