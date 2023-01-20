InventHelp Inventors Develop New Cutting Board to Reduce Messes (JMT-193)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We needed a new cutting board for cutting vegetables and draining liquids or water into the sink," said one of three inventors, from Nesbit, Miss., "so we invented RAY'S CUTTER DRAIN BOARD. Our design would help to keep kitchen countertops neat and clean and it would offer a viable alternative to traditional cutting boards."

The patent-pending invention provides a specially designed cutting board for kitchens. In doing so, it allows users to cut foods and drain fluids into the sink. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps keep the countertops and floors clean. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

