88% OF SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS HAVE POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2023

Latest State of Small Business Survey from IOU Financial also reveals stronger-than-expected performance in 2022, positive current state and decreased concerns about the future.

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses ( IOUFinancial.com ), published today their January 2023 State of Small Business Survey revealing a positive outlook for small business in 2023.

Highlights from the responses provided by small business owners include:

64% reported that their business performed better than expected in the 2 nd half of 2022;

85% rate their current state of business "positive" or "very positively";

88% expect their business performance to improve in the 1 st half of 2023;

Concerns about inflation, recession, staffing, consumer demand and public health have all decreased since July 2022 ;

61% "definitely" and 27% will "maybe" invest in their business in the 1st half of 2023.

"The resilience and optimism of small business owners is a source of inspiration to us," said Carl Brabander, EVP Strategy of IOU Financial. "IOU Financial is proud to fuel the growth plans of small business owners at a time when there are so many mixed messages being promoted in the media."

IOU's latest State of Small Business Survey is based on the responses of 175 small business owners provided in December 2022, providing a margin of error of 7% with a confidence level of 95%. The full report in PDF form is available here.

IOU Financial offers term loans of up US$1.5 million over 36 months, as well as the IOU Cash-Back Term Loan that offers a rebate of 3% to clients with a perfect repayment history.

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US and Canada. Built on its proprietary IOU360 technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU Financial has become a trusted alternative to banks by originating over US$1 billion in loans to fund small business growth since 2009. IOU was named one of the 50 Best Places to Work in Fintech for 2022 by American Banker and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IOU (TSXV: IOU), and on the US OTC markets as IOUFF. To learn more about IOU Financial's corporate history, financial products, or to join our broker network please visit www.IOUFinancial.com .

Forward Looking Statements

