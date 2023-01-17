Paramount Global to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 16, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) following the release of its earnings materials.

ViacomCBS today announced that the global media company will become Paramount Global (referred to as “Paramount”), effective February 16, bringing together its leading portfolio of premium entertainment properties under a new parent company name. (PRNewswire)

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount's Investors homepage at ir.paramount.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on February 16.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international) using access code 416904. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on February 16 in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of Paramount's Investors homepage, and at 866-813-9403 using access code 478381.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors homepage of Paramount's website.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

PARA-IR

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paramount Global