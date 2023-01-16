ULBRICHTS Protection presents the boltless OPTIO helmet with protection beyond NIJ IIIA at the Shot Show 2023

KAUFING, Austria, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ULBRICHTS Protection will be joining an incredible list of more than 2,000 exhibits at the 2023 SHOT Show® at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas to make this year's show a BIG DEAL.

THE BRAND NEW OPTIO – BOLTLESS & BETTER BALANCE with PROTECTION beyond NIJ IIIA

ULBRICHTS Protection will be featuring its BRAND NEW OPTIO HELMET.

This new ballistic helmet is BOLTLESS Handgun protection beyond NIJ IIIA with a better balance on your head in 3 different cuts.

With heavy body armor, you protect your heart but why don't you protect your brain with a helmet weighing only 2.63 lbs (1.2 kg)?

The common head protection of army unit soldiers and police officers using NIJ IIIA helmet size lacking in ballistic protection, as they only focus on the mandatory stopping of handgun projectiles, but not on the trauma / BFS / BFD prevention coming from the lethal backface deformation leading to death.

The dramatic lesson taught by several tests is that most or nearly all NIJ IIIA helmets commonly issued to the army and police units efficiently protect against shrapnel but not against any of the most widely spread ammunition fired in current armed conflicts:

When hit by 9x19 handgun ammunition they cause deadly trauma and when hit by rifle ammo like 7.62x36mm MSC fired by Kalashnikov variants or .223 fired by M4A1 variants, or the .308 fired by sniper rifles they are even fully penetrated.

The ULBRICHTS OPTIO offers true protection beyond NIJ IIIA starting at 2.63 lbs (1.2 kg), whilst standard military NIJ IIIA helmets have a deadly backface deformation when hit by a handgun and a hole when hit by rifle ammunition.

The new material, POLYTANIUM (a special combination of polyethylene and titanium) increases the currently unrivaled efficiency of ULBRICHTS helmets.

The answer to rifle threats – ULBRICHTS FORTIS forehead shield - RIFLE UPGRADE

The FORTIS forehead shield from ULBRICHTS Protection features an add-on module that can be used to upgrade the OPTIO to rifle protection.



This represents the protection level of VPAM 6 (VPAM 6 = Kalashnikov 7.62 mm x 39 steel core, analog to the European HVN 2009 guideline, residual energy values below 25 joules). The additional module weighs just 1,08 lbs (490 grams) and can reliably reduce a Kalashnikov assault rifle's enormous firepower of over 2000 joules and a projectile speed of around 2362 feet/second (720 m/s) to well below 25 joules while it also stops NATO caliber 7,62x52mm (.308 / M80 / NIJ III).

ULBRICHTS Protection is one of the pioneers in the field of ballistic head protection and regularly sets new technical standards in terms of protection, comfort, and design. For more information, see http://www.ulbrichts.com/protection.

Thomas Poandl (VP Marketing & Communications)

Tel.: +43 664 88103498

thomas.poandl@ulbrichts.com

ULBRICHTS GmbH

A-4690 Schwanenstadt, Kaufing 34

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNI6BdmwzNE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983262/ULBRICHTS_Protection.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983263/ULBRICHTS_Protection_Logo.jpg

