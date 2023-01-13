Mitsubishi Motors Presents National Sweepstakes Winner with New Mitsubishi Outlander

Mountain Home resident takes delivery of new Outlander at Rath Mitsubishi in Springdale, AR

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), presented the winner of the Mattel Hot Wheels 2022 Kroger Mitsubishi Motors Sweepstakes with an all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander. A Mountain Home, Arkansas, resident for twenty-two years, 83-year-old retiree Bob Saylor took ownership of the Outlander SUV, his first new vehicle in thirty-seven years, today at Rath Mitsubishi of Springdale.

(L to R) – David Rath (General Manager Rath Mitsubishi), Shaun Braun (Sales Consultant), Bob Saylor (winner), Bill Hoff (MMNA), Jerali Patillo (Sales Consultant), Milton Lamar III (Sales Consultant), Faith Saylor (granddaughter of winner), and Jadon Winters (Sales Consultant) (PRNewswire)

"With a third-row seat and plenty of room for the family, we're excited for Bob to enjoy the new Outlander SUV and continue creating memories together," said Kim Ito, Marketing Director, MMNA. "At Mitsubishi, we are always looking for new and unique ways to introduce the Outlander crossover SUV to a broad consumer audience, and partnering with Kroger and Mattel for a second year has been incredibly valuable."

The vehicle was presented by Larry Rath, President, Rath Mitsubishi of Springdale, alongside Jon Lehman, Mattel Inc. Having entered the sweepstakes in July 2022 after seeing an ad online, winner Bob Saylor said he feels blessed to have won, and jokes he plans to add it to his online dating profile.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Motors North America) (PRNewswire)

