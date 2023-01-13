Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP Wins Key PTAB Ruling Against Technology Giants Apple, LG Electronics, Samsung

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP have won a key ruling on behalf of Ireland-based Arigna Technology Limited against electronic giants Apple Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Firm partner Mike Heim and associate Chris Limbacher scored the victory with a December 2, 2022, ruling issued by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board in Washington, D.C. The case before the PTAB is Apple Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Petitioners, v. Arigna Technology Ltd., Patent Owner, IPR2022-01037. The 24-page decision denied the inter partes review petition on all claims related to Arigna's U.S. Patent No. 8,947,164.

Arigna sued the Petitioners in 2021 in the Eastern and Western Districts for infringing its patent by manufacturing, assembling, importing, and offering to sell mobile devices incorporating infringing semiconductor devices.

The patent covers novel systems and methods to accurately detect the forward power output of a power amplifier without using large and costly components. Accurate power detection is critical in circuits that include power amplifiers to ensure compliance with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

