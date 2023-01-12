Vertx To Host Exhibit Booth at SHOT Show 2023

Vertx Pro Launching at Las Vegas Show, January 17-20

CINCINNATI, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertx, the leading manufacturer of tactical apparel and low-profile concealed carry bags and packs, announced it will attend and host an exhibit booth at the upcoming SHOT Show from January 17-20, 2023 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

"Vertx is excited about returning to SHOT Show and announcing the launch of its new sub-brand called Vertx Pro, dedicated to those that serve," said Aaron Silvestain, Director of Brand Development. Vertx Pro products are designed specifically for law enforcement, public safety, military, and federal communities.

Products under the Vertx Pro Brand will only be available via Vertx Pro Dealers, specializing in Public Safety and Federal/Military areas, and on Vertx.com via a credentialing system to verify the end-user is an active professional. The first Vertx Pro Collection consists of styles of pants and shirts, both available in Men's and Women's fits.

"Vertx is proud to bring world-class innovation, design, and forward-thinking to these fields and protect those that protect our freedoms," added Silvestain

The Vertx SHOT Show exhibit will also feature the Next Generation everyday carry bags and packs. Designed for every adventure, every mission, and every day. The Vertx off-body CCW bags and packs come in six sizes and configurations. These comfortable, customizable, and incognito bags can hold all essential gear and allow rapid access to life-saving equipment.

What: SHOT Show 2023

When: January 17-20, 2023

Where: Booth #14253, level 2, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

About Vertx: The Vertx story started when a top federal agency requested more functional, comfortable, and versatile low-profile tactical pants. Leveraging over 175 years of experience, the Fechheimer Brothers Company worked with operators to develop the industry's first tactical pant that combined superior functionality with a low visual profile.

Vertx utilizes world-class designers to develop low-profile apparel, tactical garments, and low-profile concealed carry bags and packs. Vertx is trusted by the nation's top operators and prepared professionals for our innovative designs, functionality, fit, and versatility. As we look to the future, we stand ready to work side-by-side with today's prepared professionals to continue to design, develop and offer the best and most innovative products possible. For more information, visit Vertx.com and Vertx.com/pro

