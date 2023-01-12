SymphonyAI Appoints Paul Luongo as Chief Legal Officer

Silicon Valley expert completes executive team as the enterprise AI company continues rapid growth across vertical sectors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced today that Paul Luongo has joined the company as chief legal officer.

Luongo will lead commercial contracting, intellectual property, privacy, employment law, corporate governance, and compliance practices across SymphonyAI's verticals, supporting SymphonyAI's continued growth and enterprise AI leadership. SymphonyAI provides AI SaaS solutions to verticals including retail, CPG, financial crime prevention, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management.

"SymphonyAI's industry-leading technology, combined with our deep, sector-specific expertise, has made us a sought-after solutions provider. Paul joins us as we continue to diversify our client offerings and simultaneously grow our teams and processes to scale, while providing value to customers. It's an exciting time with new opportunities to continue to differentiate SymphonyAI," said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of SymphonyAI. "Paul's impressive background in the tech sector and depth of experience across varied disciplines makes him an important addition to our leadership team as we continue to scale."

"The technology that underpins everything SymphonyAI does sets the company apart from all others," said Luongo. "I've spent most of my career working with cloud and SaaS companies on the leading edge of what they do, and SymphonyAI is one of those. They have the industry expertise, the technology to support it, and the right strategy to continue to expand. I'm excited to be a part of the team."

Before joining SymphonyAI, Luongo most recently served as chief legal and trust officer of Narvar, Inc. Previously, he worked at Fastly, Inc. in executive legal and operating roles, including as chief legal and trust officer. Earlier, Paul served in various legal capacities at salesforce.com, ultimately as a vice president and assistant general counsel, and at Intel. Paul began his legal career as an associate at the international law firm Cooley LLP.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

