PRophet, a Stagwell (STGW) Marketing Cloud Product, Wins 2023 Innovation SABRE Award

First-of-its-Kind AI Platform Honored as a Tech Stack Award Winner in the PR Software and Services Category

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) PRophet, the first-ever AI-driven PR pitch platform built by and for PR professionals that predicts media interest and sentiment before a pitch is sent, has been named the winner of the Innovation SABRE Awards North America 2023 in the PR Software and Services category.

The Innovation SABRE Awards celebrate the full breadth and scope of the creative content produced by modern public relations professionals. The awards also recognize innovation in a wide range of categories essential to the future development and direction of the public relations profession. PRophet's win is featured as part of the Innovation SABRE Awards' Tech Stack Awards category, which recognize the ever-expanding eco-system of products and services that are designed to help public relations professionals do their jobs more effectively.

Presented by PRovoke Media, the 2023 Innovation SABRE Awards North America shortlist was selected from more than 750 entries, with submissions evaluated by a jury of more than 35 industry leaders.

"Innovation is at the core of our vision and mission at PRophet, as we strive to empower modern communicators with AI-driven cloud solutions that make them more predictive, productive and performative," said Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet. "PRophet, which has nearly 400 users on the platform, incorporates state-of-the-art predictive AI-driven technology to help PR pros at both brands and agencies achieve better earned media results, matching the right pitch to the right reporter."

PRophet's award submission focused on the brand's commitment to ensuring its tech platform protects user data, is accessible to all PR professionals and highlighted key partnerships with innovative brands like Yoodli, The Harris Poll, Peak Metrics and Podchaser. It also included testimonials from its clients across many different industries that are using the platform to streamline their workflow.

"From creating events and virtual worlds in the metaverse to using social channels from LinkedIn to TikTok, to using data and analytics to develop insights and measure effectiveness, the breadth of the industry's work is hugely impressive," Paul Holmes, who chaired the SABRE jury, said in a press release.

PRophet and other awardees will be celebrated at the IN2 SABRE Awards virtual ceremony on February 22.

PRophet is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of technology products that support in-house marketing transformation for modern businesses. To learn more about PRophet, please visit www.prprophet.ai or email sales@prprophet.ai to schedule a demo.

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever A.I.-driven data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform designed by and for the PR community that samples past stories to better predict future media interest, sentiment, and spread through natural language processing and machine learning. PRophet is a product within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a proprietary suite of SaaS and DaaS tools built for the in-house marketer, spanning campaign ideation to activation and analysis. PRophet is owned by Stagwell, and was founded by marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken alongside former political strategist, technologist, and author Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

