MONTAGE HOTELS & RESORTS KICKS OFF MILESTONE 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A YEAR OF CELEBRATION

Twenty years ago, Montage Hotels & Resorts opened its doors to its flagship resort, Montage Laguna Beach, set along 30 oceanfront acres on the iconic coast of Southern California. Throughout the past two decades, Montage Hotels & Resorts has become known for its comfortable luxury, exceptional, personalized service and the unique sense of spirit and place of its seven distinctive properties, all in coveted locations across North America and with more growth on the horizon.

This year, Montage Hotels & Resorts will honor its two decades of Montage memories with an invitation for guests and locals to enjoy a signature curation of brand partnerships and special anniversary programming.

"We are incredibly proud and appreciative to be celebrating 20 years of Montage Hotels & Resorts," said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman, and CEO of Montage International. "From the day we opened Montage Laguna Beach on its beautiful coastal bluff home in 2003, we have remained steadfast in our vision of creating new and exceptional luxury experiences with a high level of gracious and intuitive service in remarkable destinations. In the year to come, we look forward to recognizing this anniversary milestone with our global family of guests and residents, our local communities, and our valued associates."

Montage Hotels & Resorts will extend exclusive offerings and experiences available at all Montage properties throughout 2023 including:

Montage Twenty Offer – Commemorate Montage's 20th anniversary with new Life Well Lived memories at any Montage location with the special " $200 per night in resort credit as well as a complimentary view upgrade at check-in (based upon availability.) This offer is available for travel through December 18, 2023 , and subject to availability. – Commemorate Montage's 20th anniversary with newmemories at any Montage location with the special " Montage Twenty " offer. Guests reserve two or more nights and receive up toper night in resort credit as well as a complimentary view upgrade at check-in (based upon availability.)

Jonathan Simkhai x Montage Resort Collection – A frequent Montage guest himself, fashion designer Michele Obama , Katie Holmes , and Gigi Hadid , has curated an exclusive collection of resort swim and sleepwear for Montage, infused with the spirit of the designer's favorite Montage getaways. The collection's custom anniversary print is artfully inspired by the Montage script "M" logo and each property's signature color, creating a one-of-a-kind wave motif that singularly captures the essence of the sun, sea and mountains embodied in the Montage Hotels & Resorts experience. Featured designs include matching his-and-her swimwear in fast-dry performance fabrics along with colorful pareos, accessories, and graphic tees, as well as elevated silk pajamas, camis, and robes. Available beginning in April at The Shops within each Montage resort and exclusively online at www.shopmontage.com. – A frequent Montage guest himself, fashion designer Jonathan Simkhai , whose clients include, and, has curated an exclusive collection of resort swim and sleepwear for Montage, infused with the spirit of the designer's favorite Montage getaways. The collection's custom anniversary print is artfully inspired by the Montage script "M" logo and each property's signature color, creating a one-of-a-kind wave motif that singularly captures the essence of the sun, sea and mountains embodied in the Montage Hotels & Resorts experience. Featured designs include matching his-and-her swimwear in fast-dry performance fabrics along with colorful pareos, accessories, and graphic tees, as well as elevated silk pajamas, camis, and robes.

Jimmy Choo Limited-Edition Tote – Known for its keen sense of glamour and playfully daring spirit, $495 . Available beginning in April at The Shops at Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Kapalua Bay, and Montage Palmetto Bluff and exclusively online at www.shopmontage.com. – Known for its keen sense of glamour and playfully daring spirit, Jimmy Choo is a perfectly-suited luxury partner for Montage Hotels & Resorts. Sized spaciously and styled in natural toned raffia with fuchsia embroidery, the limited-edition tote is the consummate accessory for a spring or summer outing or for bringing everything one might need for taking in the splendor pool- or beachside at a Montage resort.

Clase Azul Ultra and Montage XX Anniversary – The iconic artisanal tequila Available exclusively at Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Healdsburg, and Montage Los Cabos, beginning February 22, 2023 . – The iconic artisanal tequila Clase Azul , presents a specially crafted toast to 20 years of keeping great company at Montage Hotels & Resorts with the Clase Azul Ultra and Montage XX Anniversary bottle. Available to enjoy neat or in a special 20th anniversary "Dolce Vente" cocktail, the exclusive spirit is limited to only 300 bottles and features an extra añejo tequila aged for three years in American whiskey casks followed by two years in oloroso sherry casks before being bottled in hand-fashioned decanters. The Clase Azul Ultra and Montage XX Anniversary collector's ceramic vessels were designed with an enchanting illustration of sunset at the swimming pool of Montage Laguna Beach and Clase Azul's distinctive "feathered" pattern painted by hand in platinum. This tequila embodies the exquisite art and traditional spirit of Clase Azul México combined with the heritage and authentic luxury of Montage.

For reservations or more information about Montage Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.montagehotels.com or follow @montagehotels.

For Montage Hotels & Resorts images, click here. For additional details about Montage International's 20-year journey, please see the 20th anniversary special edition of Distinct, The Magazine of Montage and Pendry, here, which features an in-depth interview with Alan J. Fuerstman, fun facts about the history of Montage International, and more.

