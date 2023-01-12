Invitation to presentation of AAK's fourth quarter and full-year results

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the release of AAK's Interim report for the fourth quarter and the year-end report, we invite investors and analysts to a conference call on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. CET. The conference will be chaired by Johan Westman, President and CEO, and Tomas Bergendahl, CFO.

The presentation can be followed via teleconference or webcast. If you wish to ask questions verbally, please use the teleconference.

To participate via teleconference, please register at the following link

To follow the conference via webcast, please use the following link

It will be possible to watch the webcast after the conference call.

The Interim report for the fourth quarter and the year-end report will be released on February 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. CET. The presentation material will be available under the Investors tab at www.aak.com before the conference call.

For more information, please contact:

Carl Ahlgren

Head of IR & Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 706 81 07 34

E-mail: carl.ahlgren@aak.com

The information was submitted for publication at 12:30 p.m. CET on January 12, 2023.

