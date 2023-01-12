BIOLASE RECEIVES TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE , Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that the Company has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the Orange County Register Top Workplaces. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage Chief Executive Officer. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"We endeavor to be an organization our team members are proud to be a part of, and we strive to provide an appealing and supportive work environment," commented Matthew Wilson, BIOLASE Vice President of Human Resources. "Dedicated and motivated team members lead to happy customers, so attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent is a very high priority for us."

"I am extremely proud of the BIOLASE team. I am grateful for their feedback through the survey and for the contributions they make each day," said John Beaver, BIOLASE President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team plays a critical role in our efforts to enable dental professionals to elevate their standard of care, and improve patient-reported outcomes with our technology. BIOLASE employees truly care about each other and our customers, and it shows."

