AGAT Software Announces the launch of AGI AI Virtual Assistant for monday.com

JERUSALEM, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGAT, a market-leader in Compliance and Productivity solutions for Unified Communications Services (UC), announces the arrival of AGI, virtual assistant support for monday.com

AGI is a virtual assistant powered by AI that helps monday.com users improve productivity during Zoom, MS Teams, and Webex online meetings. AGI automatically generates tasks based on meeting and chat conversations, making sure no task gets missed.

AGI allows monday.com users to automate their meeting management processes and make their teams more efficient. With AGI's capabilities , users easily have their tasks automatically detected and created from meeting and chat conversations, that includes details such as task title, description, due date and assignee.

AGI is also able to automatically detect meeting summaries, agendas and generate meeting minutes all at the click of a button, which helps users save time by not having to manually produce these items.

In addition, AGI also comes with a robust Sentiment Analysis engine that detects positive and negative emotions to provide an overall score and in-depth comparison reports. Sentiment Analysis reports can assist in managing employee behavior and and improving external facing communication such as support and sales conversations.

"We are thrilled to join monday.com as a Marketplace Partner," said AGAT's CEO Yoav Crombie. "We believe that AGI- powered AI automation can make teams more efficient and help them focus on the tasks that matter most.

All insights are accessible through the monday.com dashboard that displays a list of meetings & chats and the action items that have been detected for users to review.

AGI is available as a free trial in the monday.com marketplace . Customers can easily add the AGI App to their monday.com account and make online communication more effective and be confident that no task goes astray.

About AGAT Software

AGAT is an innovative software provider specializing in compliance, and productivity solutions for Unified Communication & Collaboration (UCC) services such as MS Teams, Webex, Skype, Zoom and Slack. Amongst AGAT's main capabilities are Ethical wall, Real-time DLP, eDiscovery, Governance and Virtual Assistant.

