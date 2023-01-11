Hudson Robotics & Art Robbins Instruments Welcome Dr. Ian Shuttler as Executive Chairman of the Board

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. and SUNNYVALE, Calif. and WAYNE, Pa. , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Robotics ("HR") and Art Robbins Instruments ("ARI" and, together with HR, the "Company") are pleased to announce that Dr. Ian Shuttler has joined the Board of Directors as Executive Chairman. The Company, a portfolio company of Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP"), is a life sciences tools business focused on designing, assembling, and integrating automated liquid handling instruments used in the biopharma, pharma, OEM, and academic end markets.

Hudson Robotics Art Robbins Instruments (PRNewswire)

Dr. Shuttler has over 30 years of experience in strategy, product development, and portfolio management in analytical science, chemistry, atomic spectroscopy, and laboratory automation. Dr. Shuttler was most recently Head of Strategy and Portfolio Development for Tecan (SIH: TECN), a global leader in laboratory instruments, equipment, and automation. Prior to Tecan, Dr. Shuttler was Global R&D Manager, Chemistries for Agilent Technologies. Before Agilent, Dr. Shuttler spent more than two decades at PerkinElmer. Dr. Shuttler was a Board Member of the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) and a Co-chair of the first SLAS European Conference in 2018.

Dr. Shuttler commented, "I am excited to partner with AHP and join the HR / ARI Board as Executive Chairman. Both Hudson Robotics and Art Robbins have a long history as independent companies with strong legacies in customer care and high-quality products. I look forward to working closely with Andrew Witschi (CEO) and the rest of the management team to assist them in driving future growth through investment in product development and commercialization activities."

Andrew Witschi, CEO, said, "We are thrilled and fortunate to have Ian join us. His experience and industry perspective across lab automation is invaluable for our organization. We aspire to build a world class lab automation platform and are reinvesting across the organization. Ian will serve as a critical sounding board and mentor as we execute our strategic plan and further build out our product portfolio, software capabilities, and commercial engine."

Hudson Robotics

Hudson Robotics, founded in 1983, and headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, designs and assembles liquid handling, microplate automation, laboratory robotics, and customized software-driven laboratory automation solutions for life-sciences research. HR's instruments are used in drug discovery, clinical research, and pharmaceutical development. HR sells its software, instruments, and workstations primarily to the pharma, biopharma, and OEM end markets.

Art Robbins Instruments

Art Robbins Instruments, founded in 2003 in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading designer and manufacturer of automated instruments and consumables used for protein crystallization, liquid handling, tissue typing, and high throughput experimentation, primarily for use in the academic end market.

Argosy Healthcare Partners

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 - $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes majority control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

For further information, please visit :

Argosy Healthcare Partners: www.argosyhp.com

Hudson Robotics: www.hudsonrobotics.com

Art Robbins Instruments: www.artrobbins.com

Contact:

Argosy Healthcare Partners Paul Barrett, Managing Partner pbarrett@argosyhp.com Hudson Robotics & Art Robbins Andrew Witschi, CEO AWitschi@hudsonrobotics.com

(PRNewsfoto/Argosy Healthcare Partners) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Argosy Healthcare Partners