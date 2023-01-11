Built In Honors Skimmer in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Skimmer was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Skimmer earned a place on Built In's 50 Best Startups to Work For in Austin .

"A company is only as good as its team, and we've got a great team," said Skimmer CEO, Jack Nelson. "We're not only committed to building the best platform for our customers, but to making Skimmer a committed, transparent, inclusive workplace for great talent - in Austin and around the world."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

