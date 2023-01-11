BBK Worldwide's Clinical Cuisine™ Named One of the Most Innovative Products of the Year by PM360 Magazine

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBK Worldwide (BBK), a full-service R&D marketing firm and a global leader in clinical trial experience, today announced that its clinical trial meal preparation and delivery service Clinical Cuisine™ was named one of the most innovative products of 2022 by leading industry publication PM360.

(PRNewsfoto/BBK Worldwide) (PRNewswire)

Clinical Cuisine is a first-of-its-kind meal preparation and delivery service for clinical trial participants and their caregivers. It is designed to help patients and caregivers stay engaged and supported during clinical trial participation by removing the burden of meal planning and preparation. Through BBK's engagement platform TrialCentralNet®, Clinical Cuisine partners with local restaurants and grocery stores to deliver healthy, fresh, ready-made meals to the patient and caregiver's home while they participate in a clinical trial.

"Meal preparation and meal planning may sound simple, but in the context of clinical trial participation it can be quite complex," says Aaron Fleishman, Senior Director, Market Expansion, BBK Worldwide. "We hope our clients take advantage of this service that helps caregivers get back to what they do best, and that's caring for their loved ones."

Clinical Cuisine was selected as part of PM360's 11th Annual Innovations Issue, which is published each December. The issue was established to serve as a guide to the year's most innovative companies, startups, divisions, products, services, and strategies from within the healthcare and life sciences industries. This comprehensive overview of the year's most innovative achievements in these six categories helps other companies in the industry find potential partners and offerings that can help them advance healthcare and life sciences.

"Our goal for this year's edition of our annual Innovations Issue was to highlight those in our industry who continue to think big as we emerge from the impact of the pandemic," says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. "Each of this year's selections fulfills that goal by delivering big ideas that are resulting in exciting developments across the industry, which can include new therapies, healthcare technology, marketing solutions, clinical trial programs, methods to boost adherence and much more."

PM360 received hundreds of submissions from across the healthcare and life sciences industries. The editorial staff of PM360 evaluated each submission and selected their picks for the most innovative, regardless of category. Ultimately, 46 total innovations were featured in the issue. Within the Product category, a total of 16 products were featured.

About BBK Worldwide (bbkworldwide.com)

As a full-service R&D marketing firm housing an award-winning creative group, clinical affairs advisory experts, a sophisticated technology entity, and an engagement solution center, BBK Worldwide has maintained its position at the forefront of patient recruitment and engagement for 40 years. An industry game changer, BBK's patented smart technology TrialCentralNet® drives the company's innovation. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

About PM360 (pm360online.com)

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BBK Worldwide