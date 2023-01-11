B&H Announces the DJI Travel-Friendly RS 3 Mini Gimbal and First Look YouTube Video

DJI announces a new RS 3 Mini gimbal with familiar features in a compact package YouTube hands On and first look

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the DJI RS 3 Mini Gimbal. DJI has long provided intuitive stabilizing solutions for the freelance filmmaker and has continued to innovate and release tried-and-true gimbals. The DJI RS 3 Mini is not an exception, combining many of the familiar features of the RS 3 with a lighter, more compact form factor―it's designed for the travel filmmaker to take on the go with their compatible mirrorless camera.

DJI RS 3 Mini: A Streamlined & Compact Gimbal Now In Stock at B&H

DJI RS 3 Mini Gimbal Stabilizer Now in Stock

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1740554-REG/dji_cp_rn_00000294_01_rs_3_mini_gimbal.html

The RS 3 Mini boasts the same third-generation stabilization technology as the RS 3 and RS 3 Pro to achieve low-angle and tracking shots easily. Where it differs the most is in its overall size. Weighing just under 2 lb, including the quick-release plate, and measuring just 11.7" tall unfolded, the RS 3 Mini can fit tidily into a backpack for transportation to your next shoot. It's designed to handle payloads up to 4.4 lb, making it ideal for mirrorless camera models most commonly used by freelance videographers.

No need to acquire additional plates for rigging vertical shots―the RS 3 Mini features native vertical shooting without additional accessories to create cinematic footage for Instagram Reels or TikTok with the press of a button. A 1.4" LCD touchscreen offers intuitive control for switching orientation, among other settings, and a single USB-C port connects to your camera of choice with an L-Shaped Control Cable.

Integrated control buttons adjust gimbal movement, camera shutter, focus, and recording of the connected camera. The RS 3 Mini incorporates a Bluetooth shutter with embedded Bluetooth 5.1 technology using the Ronin control app. This minimizes cable runs to maintain an unencumbered gimbal configuration. An internal 2450mAh battery keeps the gimbal running for up to 10 hours for long shoot days. Once depleted, use the included USB-C charging cable to fully recharge in 2.5 hours.

For those familiar with the DJI reputation who are in the market for something more portable, the RS 3 Mini is for you. It's crafted for the content creator, for dynamic vlogging, for intuitive switching between horizontal and vertical video, all in a single device that can easily slide into a carry-on pack.

DJI RS 3 Mini: A Streamlined & Compact Gimbal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cykLYdMwqSM

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

B&H Photo Video

Henry Posner

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

DJI RS3 Mini 3 Gimbal Now In Stock at B&H Photo Video (PRNewswire)

B&H Photo Logo (PRNewsfoto/B&H Photo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo