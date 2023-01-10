War Heroes on Water announces dates for 2023 tournament: Sept. 22 - 26

Nation's largest non-profit sportfishing tournament helps combat-wounded veterans heal from the physical and emotional wounds of battle

Annual tournament has raised more than $5 million since inception, changing–and saving–the lives of more than 300 veterans on the water and thousands more through philanthropic partner Freedom Alliance

125 veterans anticipated to reel in incredible catches on 50 of the west coast's greatest sportfishing yachts

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the record-breaking fifth annual tournament in 2022, War Heroes on Water (WHOW) – the transformative sportfishing tournament that helps combat-wounded veterans recover from the physical and emotional wounds of war – today announced the 2023 event will be held September 22 – 26, 2023 off the waters of Santa Catalina Island, Calif.

(PRNewsfoto/War Heroes on Water) (PRNewswire)

The 2023 WHOW will build off last year's success which saw 125 veterans onboard 50 of the best sportfishing vessels on the west coast for three days of world-class angling. Participating veterans will harness the healing powers of the ocean and the thrill of team-based competition, reeling in thousands of pounds of fish including some incredible big game catches.

The 2022 event saw more than 225 corporate and private donors and sponsors who care about veterans and understand how WHOW is changing—and saving—lives contribute to the tournament. Next year, organizers expect to raise $1.5 million to support the event and the year-round services provided by its philanthropic partner, Freedom Alliance.

"Each year, WHOW changes the lives of veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country," said WHOW Founder Anthony Hsieh. "The connections our heroes make with each other – as well as the fleet captains and crews and the entire WHOW community – form a lifelong support system and allow them to heal on the open ocean while having the adventure of a lifetime. The generous support of the SoCal sportfishing community who donate their time and some of the greatest vessels on the west coast, as well as our corporate sponsors and private donners, plays a critical role in the tournament. I look forward to bringing everyone together for another record-breaking event in 2023 to provide our service members the love and support they need and deserve."

WHOW was founded by Hsieh in 2018. Throughout its five-year history, the generous support of the WHOW family—including the fleet, corporate sponsors, and individual donors and volunteers—has enabled the tournament to directly serve 300 veterans on the water and raise more than $5 million to support thousands more through Freedom Alliance's year-round therapeutic services and scholarships for combat-wounded service members and their families.

"Freedom Alliance's partnership with WHOW has allowed us to serve combat wounded veterans and their families who need our support," said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon. "We're continually amazed by the power of the tournament and the heart that everyone in the WHOW community brings to help our nation's heroes heal from both the physical and mental scars they face as a result of their sacrifice. From the volunteers who make it all happen to the locals who line the banks of Newport Harbor to cheer on our vets, the patriotism we see on display in SoCal is second to none."

At the heart of WHOW are dozens of participants and volunteers, including the owners, captains and crews of the WHOW fleet, who, collectively, represent a monetary donation of hundreds of thousands of dollars—as well as hundreds of hours—to host the veterans for the three-day on-water component of the tournament. Each year, the prowess of SoCal's finest anglers takes center stage as teams share knowledge of the local waters and expert fishing techniques to get their veterans on fish.

"WHOW is unlike any other sportfishing tournament in the world," said WHOW Tournament Director Rod Halperin. "The tournament goes far beyond raising money and reeling in a big catch, it's about creating meaningful connections for our heroes, who have served and sacrificed for our great nation. I'm proud of all who come together to make this event a success year after year, especially our veterans who rely on our WHOW family for support."

Money raised from WHOW serves combat wounded veterans and their families throughout the year through Freedom Alliance's programs which include outdoor recreational therapy trips, donations such as cars and all-terrain wheelchairs, and college scholarships for the children of military heroes killed or disabled in service.

To make a tax-deductible donation to this event or to join the amazing WHOW fleet, please visit: www.warheroesonwater.com.

About War Heroes on Water

War Heroes on Water (WHOW) is an annual sportfishing tournament of unprecedented scale that supports combat-wounded veterans' programs. It was created by Anthony Hsieh, who is also the owner and leader of Team Bad Company, a world-class, record-holding competitive sportfishing fleet. Through Hsieh's deep connections with the Southern California sportfishing and business communities, WHOW has grown exponentially over five years and is now the largest nonprofit sportfishing tournament in the US.

About Freedom Alliance

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization which provides help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $20 million in college scholarships to the children of military heroes killed or disabled in military service and has spent millions more helping injured veterans and military families with outdoor recreational therapy trips, Heroes Vacations, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs and much more. To learn more, visit www.FreedomAlliance.org or Facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.

Contact

Jonathan Fine

781.248.3963

jfine@loanDepot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE War Heroes on Water