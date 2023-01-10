Vac-Con to Exhibit at 2023 WWETT Show

Company to introduce new product on February 21, 2023

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vac-Con, Inc. today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment, & Transport Show (WWETT) held February 20-23, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

The team at Vac-Con is committed to new product releases annually at the WWETT Show.

With more than 37 years of sewer cleaning, water jetting, and hydro-excavating expertise, Vac-Con is a brand name synonymous with quality, reliable machines custom built for municipal, industrial, and utility markets worldwide.

This year's product launch will take place in Vac-Con booth #2619 on February 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM EST. Other products on display will include the Titan combination sewer cleaning truck with PRO Reel, the X-Cavator CXT hydrovac, and the VJT1500 enclosed jetter, just to name a few.

In addition, Vac-Con will be facilitating a learning session on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:00 AM EST detailing the use of smart nozzle cleaning data to prioritize maintenance schedules for municipalities. This session will be presented by Mike Selby, Vac-Con Regional Sales Manager.

About Vac-Con®

Since 1986, the mission of Vac-Con has been to support, design, and manufacture innovative vacuum and high-pressure water cleaning solutions that deliver superior performance in municipal, industrial, and utility markets worldwide through their global dealer network. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.

About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers and developing innovative and cost-effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.

Vac-Con is a tradename of Holden Industries, Inc.

