Swipeclock Announces New Training Opportunities for Partners

Swipeclock is proud to announce Base Camp Live, a series of in-person events designed to help its partners get access to the resources needed to better accommodate their clients' needs. During the one-day events, which will be held at locations throughout the country in 2023, partners will gain insights into what's new at Swipeclock and how the changes will aid in improved success in the coming year.

Base Camp Live will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts. Each event will cover updated product information with insights into the roadmap, along with trends to be aware of and new and enhanced processes. An Idea Exchange will serve as the ideal place to share product recommendations, while the Marketing Workshops will provide access to tools, collateral, and other useful resources.

Swipeclock product leadership team members, account managers, and executives will host the events, delivering helpful insights for business owners, sales and operations professionals, marketers, and others. Additionally, the events will provide potential Swipeclock partners the opportunity of learning more about Swipeclock's unique Partner Program.

"We're excited about the opportunity to connect with our partners more frequently in person," said Coleman Barney, CEO of Swipeclock. "Our Base Camp Live events will serve as vital resources, helping partners to gain new insights into the products and processes that aid their clients in managing time data more efficiently."

Participants are welcome to attend one or multiple Base Camp Live events, as each will include its own unique insights for attendees. For additional information or registration details, visit https://www3.swipeclock.com/events-calendar/base-camp/base-camp-live/.

Swipeclock's annual Summit partner conference is its largest education and training event held each fall. Registration for Summit 2023 opens in June and is free to attend for all Swipeclock partners. For more information, visit the swipeclock.com.

