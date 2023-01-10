Survey Reveals 90% of Americans Used Telehealth in The Past Year

Data Shows Widespread Adoption of Telehealth and Preference of Smart TVs

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independa , an award-winning TV-based platform providing remote engagement, education and care, today announced the results of their latest commissioned survey examining behaviors and attitudes of smart TV users and their experiences surrounding telehealth.

Results from the November 2022 study found that over 90% of Americans used telehealth services in the last year, and that 90% enjoyed their experience. Some of these services included doctors appointments, teledentistry, and vision appointments.

Additionally, 71% of users accessed telehealth using their smartphones. Respondents said that the television is their preferred method of using telehealth. Last year, a survey of American adults over 70 , also commissioned by Independa, revealed that older adults in particular prefer the ease of using the television for telehealth.

"We are thrilled to be on the forefront of telehealth adoption with the Independa Health Hub built into LG TVs," said Kian Saneii, founder and CEO of Independa. "Our research shows that for the 97% of Americans who own a smart TV, there is a preference for using familiar technology like the television to provide more ease, comfort, and accessibility to valuable health resources."

The nationwide survey of 1,000 American adults also found that:

Top reasons people use telehealth: to get regular checkups with primary care, monitoring a chronic condition, and monitoring recovery from an illness.

Top reasons people prefer telehealth: comfort and convenience, saving travel time, and faster service than waiting for an in-person appointment.

95% of respondents would switch to a doctor that offers telehealth.

The Independa Health Hub® provides consumers with bi-directional communication that allows users to connect with healthcare providers, wellness services, family and friends, in the comfort of their homes and through the convenience of their large TV screen. The Independa Health Hub enables smart TVs to help family members and organizations to provide better care remotely, assisting older adults to be more independent. As the first tele-healthcare service supported on LG TVs, Independa features an intuitive interface that makes it easy for users to initiate a video chat with a caregiver or easily access a menu of relevant health and wellness services and benefits.

Founded in 2009, Independa, Inc, is the innovator of the award-winning TV-based social engagement, education and care platform. Independa transforms any television into a simplified, bi-directional engagement window to the world, enabling those who are difficult to reach and socially isolated to connect with caregivers and loved ones. Independa helps people stay at their residence of choice longer, safer and more comfortably, delivering on the joys and possibilities of a Life, Connected™.

