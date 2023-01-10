For Second Consecutive Period, DataDome Continues to Rank as Topmost Leader in G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation

DataDome Also Recognized as a Leader in DDoS Protection Software

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, is proud to announce that for the second reporting period in a row, it has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation , receiving the highest satisfaction score among products in the market. DataDome was also recognized as a leader in the G2 Grid® Report for DDoS Protection Software , again receiving the highest satisfaction score, with users reporting they would be likely to recommend DataDome at a rate of 97%.

Touting more than 60 reviews from security and IT leaders, DataDome was celebrated for its ease of use, ease of setup, and quality of customer service across both categories. As the Chief Technology Officer at an e-commerce company stated , "DataDome is easy to manage. It provides an intuitive interface to assess the bot traffic." Other users agree, with one praising DataDome for its "full coverage and easy to setup solution with great onboarding staff."

"We are so appreciative to our users for again recognizing DataDome. We have always set out to be a force multiplier, empowering our customers to focus on revenue driving activities, instead of bot attacks. It's inspiring to see how well received our efforts are to deliver frictionless, reliable protection," says Benjamin Fabre, CEO of DataDome. "It's no small feat to provide the most accurate protection in the market, and it wouldn't be possible without the trust our customers place in us."

DataDome's award-winning bot and online fraud solution detects and mitigates attacks on mobile apps, websites, and APIs in real time, protecting 250+ enterprises from account takeover, scraping, payment fraud, DDoS, credential stuffing, and more.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of DataDome being ranked no. 247 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, as well as being ranked the 21st cybersecurity company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. The Great Place to Work certified company was also recently named a "Strong Performer" in bot management in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report, and has won several industry awards, including the CNP Customer's Choice Award for Best Anti-Fraud Solution , Global Business Technology Award for Best Application of Tech - Security , and the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Bot Defense .

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 1 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Reddit, Patreon, and AngelList. A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. In 2022, DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Bot Management and ranked the top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation for Fall 2022.

